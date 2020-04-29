Cinco de Mayo 2020 Takeout Deals in Miami

Good fun and quarantine — the two just don't seem to go together. But Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching, and there's always a way to celebrate Mexico's 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla.
Whether you're throwing a solo fiesta or celebrating with those you're hunkering down with, these are some of Miami's best Cinco de Mayo takeout specials to enjoy in the comfort of your home.
Bartaco2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com
Bartaco offers a Cinco de Mayo kit for four that includes two taco fillings, three sides, salsa verde, and chips ($38). Choose a vegetable option with portobello mushrooms and cauliflower or a carne kit that comes with chicken, pork belly, and beans. Each kit is accompanied by cucumber salad, Veracruz slaw, chips, and salsa verde. Either option is enough for 16 tacos. Orders must be placed by May 4 for Cinco de Mayo pickup.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila1220 16th St., Miami Beach
305-704-2145
bodegataqueria.com
Bodega's special includes a tray of twenty tacos of your choice ($45), a catering-size guacamole tray ($20), and a burrito box containing one burrito, chips, salsa and guacamole ($15). The bar offers a michelada kit of five beers plus mix ($25) and a Casamigos Party option made up of a Casamigos and East Imperial Paloma kit, a Casamigos shaker and bar tools, Bodega shot glasses, and party decorations ($25). Happy hour specials include Modelo and Corona beers ($3), a margarita carafe ($30), and frozen margaritas ($7). Takeout and delivery are available from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on May 5.
Casa Sensei1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-994-1416
casasensei.com
If you're looking to add an exotic kick to your celebration, try Casa Sensei's two-for-one Dragon Margarita special, a spicy combination of Avion tequila, Thai chili peppers, blood orange purée, yuzu juice, orange bitters, and spiced rum. Pair your margaritas with an order of lobster guacamole, served with seared lobster tail skewers and malanga chips ($25).
Coyo TacoVarious locations
coyotaco.com
Coyo Taco will host a virtual Cinco de Mayo party on its Twitch channel, featuring DJ Damaged Goods and food and drink giveaways. Build-your-own menus include your choice of taco filling, two sides, and two sauces ($25 and up). Specials include $5 draft margaritas, $4 tacos, and family-style meal deals combining food and drinks ranging from $95 to $195.
Glass and Vine2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove
305-200-5268
glassandvine.com
Glass and Vine's Cinco de Mayo fiesta basket comes complete with fixings for six build-at-home tacos, with marinated skirt steak, chicken, and toppings of refried beans, salsa verde, lime crema, and shredded cheese ($40). Each order comes with Mexican yellow rice, house salad, flan de coco, and a bottle of On the Rocks Premium Margaritas. Spice up your basket by adding shrimp ( $10) or guac and chips ($12). Available for pickup and delivery.
Nave3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
navemiami.com
Nave offers its specialty drink, La Llorona, in two sizes: The 16-ounce option serves five ($30), while the 32-ounce yields ten cocktails ($45). The signature libation mixes Bruxo mezcal, beet-infused Aperol, Gran Classico bitters, and Nave's house vermouth and comes seasoned with Maldon salt & paprika and garnished with a dark chocolate beet truffle. Pickup and delivery are available from 3 to 8 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo.
QuarterdeckVarious locations
quarterdeck.com
Quarterdeck's South Florida outposts are celebrating with a Cinco de Mayo kit made up of nachos piled high with your favorite toppings ($9.99). Also on offer: Corona beer buckets (five for $20) and frozen pops ($4.99).
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila BarVarious locations
roccostacos.com
Rocco’s Tacos offers a Cinco de Mayo fiesta spread of one dozen tacos, yellow rice, black beans, guacamole, salsa, Rocco’s seasoned chips, and churros ($65). House-made margaritas and bottles of tequila range from $25 to $55 per bottle. Fiesta pre-orders can be placed starting Thursday, April 30.
Root & Bone5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
786-785-1001
rootnbonemia.com
Find a six-taco box at this Southern American eatery in South Miami. The options: fried chicken, pork belly, and ranch pickled relish; royal red shrimp with pickled onions; or barbecue ribs with tangy sauce and coleslaw ($40). Each box comes with sides of mesquite barbecue slaw, southern elote with farmer's cheese, pickled fresno chili and spring onion, and one bottle of On the Rocks Premium Margaritas. Guac and chips are available for $10, mini churros for $5.
Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen2800 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-870-4313
spanglish.bar
This Wynwood bar is mixing up two margaritas for $10 and offering margarita bottles for $55. Pair with a special offering of cochinita pibil made with slow-cooked pork, seasoned totopos, and homemade chill tomato sauce ($9) or a duo of yucateco tacos filled with black bean sofrito, tomato sauce, sour cream, pickled onions, and yucateco sauce ($8).
Stiltsville Fish Bar1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
786-353-0477
stiltsvillefishbar.com
Power couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis are offering a shrimp taco kit at their South Beach eatery. Each kit contains a dozen grilled royal red shrimp and mahi mahi, a dozen blue-corn taco shells, marinated cabbage, pickled red onion, cilantro crème, pickled red jalapeño, lime, and a bottle of Stiltsville hot sauce ($65). Also included: coconut rice, chips, guacamole, and corn with cotija cheese and sea salt. Bottles of On the Rocks Premium Margaritas are available for $20 and come with Stiltsville key lime salt and limes.
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House invites you to try its special cocktail, El Mariachi Loco Quiere Bailar, made with Don Cimarron Blanco Tequila, orange shrub, fresh lime, and habanero-agave syrup. For five cocktails, order the 16-ounce option ($25), or double the number of libations with a 32-ounce jug for $40.
