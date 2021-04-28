Cinco de Mayo 2021 Miami Bar and Restaurant Deals

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Though some think it's Mexico's independence day, Cinco de Mayo is actually the commemoration of Mexico's historic victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. (Mexicans celebrate their 1810 declaration of independence from Spain on September 16 of every year.)

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Wednesday, and even though some festivities will be affected by the pandemic, there are plenty of parties to choose from and special deals at Miami bars and restaurants to check out.

Below, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places in Miami to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila 21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-945-5545

1220 16th St., Miami Beach

305-704-2145

bodegataqueria.com 21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-945-55451220 16th St., Miami Beach305-704-2145



Guests will enjoy live mariachi bands and a DJ all day long, plus $5 drink specials from 3 to 8 p.m., including frozen margaritas, Cazadores margaritas, shots, Corona beer, and hard seltzers.

EXPAND Calle 23 Miami has a party vibe for Cinco de Mayo. Photo courtesy of Calle 23 Miami

Calle 23 Miami 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-325-3474

calle23miami.com 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables786-325-3474



Enjoy Patrón Silver margaritas ($7) or shots ($5), and $25 Corona buckets all day on Wednesday, May 5. Salsa Night will be accompanied by $7 mojitos starting at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Chica by chef Lorena Garcia has a chic vibe. Photo courtesy of Chica Miami

Chica 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami

786-632-7725

chicarestaurant.com 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami786-632-7725



The Cinco de Mayo celebration at Chica Miami will feature a live DJ and entertainment from 5 p.m. until midnight. There'll be special entrées to share and a featured cocktail called the "Tomas Estes," made with reposado tequila, raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice, agave syrup, and lime ($16).

Cinco de Mayo at Coyo Taco. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Coyo Taco Various locations

coyo-taco.com Various locations



Coyo Taco's Miami locations will serve $5 draft margaritas all day, alongside a special menu of tacos, quesadillas, guacamole, and churros. In Wynwood, the celebration will continue into the night at the restaurant's speakeasy with a lineup of DJs starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

EXPAND Margarita at Oh Mexico! Photo courtesy of Oh Mexico!

Oh! Mexico 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-532-0490

ohmexicorestaurant.com 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach305-532-0490



To keep the party flowing all day on May 5, Oh! Mexico on Española Way offers live music and a new special every three hours from noon to 10 p.m. — including Corona beer bucket specials (four for $20) and margachelas ($39). Guests will have access to fun props and a photo booth, and Happy CincOH T-shirts will be available for purchase.

EXPAND Pisco y Nasca's dining room. Photo courtesy of Pisco y Nasca

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar 8405 Mills Dr., Miami

305-630-3844

8551 NW 53rd St., Doral

786-535-9154

piscoynazca.com 8405 Mills Dr., Miami305-630-38448551 NW 53rd St., Doral786-535-9154



This Peruvian restaurant offers $7 margaritas all day long at its Kendall and Doral locations.

Enjoy tacos and margaritas at Rocco's Tacos. Photo courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar Various Locations

roccostacos.com Various Locations



Starting Saturday, May 1, Rocco's “Five Days of Cinco de Mayo" brings festive food offerings and cocktail specials, including Teremana margaritas ($10); half-price mezcal margaritas, shots, and flights; "margaliters" ($25) available for dine-in brunch on Saturday or to-go till May 5; and all-you-can-eat tacos ($19). Visit the restaurant's website for dates and times.

Serena, one of many drinking and dining options at the Moxy Miami South Beach hotel. Photo by Michael Kleinberg

Serena at the Moxy South Beach Hotel 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-600-4292

moxysouthbeach.com 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach305-600-4292



Serena, the new Mexican eatery on the roof of the Moxy South Beach hotel, offers special "Serena Margarita" for $10 on May 5.

Enjoy a Cinco de Mayo tequila pairing at Toro Toro. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plaza, MIami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com 100 Chopin Plaza, MIami305-372-4710



Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a tequila tasting and food pairing hosted by Casamigos. The four-course tasting will begin in the restaurant’s lounge area at 5 p.m. with a welcome cocktail, followed by Casamigos mezcal served with fundido de queso a la tequila and Casamigos blanco paired with cobia tiradito. For the second course, Casamigos reposado is paired with smoked al pastor ribs with pineapple and chayote salsa. The entrée, coffee-rubbed lamb barbacoa, patacones and avocado crema, is paired with Casamigos añejo, followed by chocolate petits fours.