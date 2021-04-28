Cinco de Mayo 2021 Miami Bar and Restaurant Deals

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Though some think it's Mexico's independence day, Cinco de Mayo is actually the commemoration of Mexico's historic victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. (Mexicans celebrate their 1810 declaration of independence from Spain on September 16 of every year.)
This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Wednesday, and even though some festivities will be affected by the pandemic, there are plenty of parties to choose from and special deals at Miami bars and restaurants to check out.
Below, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places in Miami to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-945-5545
1220 16th St., Miami Beach
305-704-2145
bodegataqueria.com
Guests will enjoy live mariachi bands and a DJ all day long, plus $5 drink specials from 3 to 8 p.m., including frozen margaritas, Cazadores margaritas, shots, Corona beer, and hard seltzers.
Calle 23 Miami230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-325-3474
calle23miami.com
Enjoy Patrón Silver margaritas ($7) or shots ($5), and $25 Corona buckets all day on Wednesday, May 5. Salsa Night will be accompanied by $7 mojitos starting at 7 p.m.
Chica5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami
786-632-7725
chicarestaurant.com
The Cinco de Mayo celebration at Chica Miami will feature a live DJ and entertainment from 5 p.m. until midnight. There'll be special entrées to share and a featured cocktail called the "Tomas Estes," made with reposado tequila, raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice, agave syrup, and lime ($16).
Coyo TacoVarious locations
coyo-taco.com
Coyo Taco's Miami locations will serve $5 draft margaritas all day, alongside a special menu of tacos, quesadillas, guacamole, and churros. In Wynwood, the celebration will continue into the night at the restaurant's speakeasy with a lineup of DJs starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.
Oh! Mexico1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-0490
ohmexicorestaurant.com
To keep the party flowing all day on May 5, Oh! Mexico on Española Way offers live music and a new special every three hours from noon to 10 p.m. — including Corona beer bucket specials (four for $20) and margachelas ($39). Guests will have access to fun props and a photo booth, and Happy CincOH T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar8405 Mills Dr., Miami
305-630-3844
8551 NW 53rd St., Doral
786-535-9154
piscoynazca.com
This Peruvian restaurant offers $7 margaritas all day long at its Kendall and Doral locations.
Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila BarVarious Locations
roccostacos.com
Starting Saturday, May 1, Rocco's “Five Days of Cinco de Mayo" brings festive food offerings and cocktail specials, including Teremana margaritas ($10); half-price mezcal margaritas, shots, and flights; "margaliters" ($25) available for dine-in brunch on Saturday or to-go till May 5; and all-you-can-eat tacos ($19). Visit the restaurant's website for dates and times.
Serena at the Moxy South Beach Hotel915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-600-4292
moxysouthbeach.com
Serena, the new Mexican eatery on the roof of the Moxy South Beach hotel, offers special "Serena Margarita" for $10 on May 5.
Toro Toro100 Chopin Plaza, MIami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a tequila tasting and food pairing hosted by Casamigos. The four-course tasting will begin in the restaurant’s lounge area at 5 p.m. with a welcome cocktail, followed by Casamigos mezcal served with fundido de queso a la tequila and Casamigos blanco paired with cobia tiradito. For the second course, Casamigos reposado is paired with smoked al pastor ribs with pineapple and chayote salsa. The entrée, coffee-rubbed lamb barbacoa, patacones and avocado crema, is paired with Casamigos añejo, followed by chocolate petits fours.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.