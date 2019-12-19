Geoffrey Zakarian on How to Host the Ultimate Home Cocktail Party

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is as well known for his effortless style as he his for his culinary skills.

The restaurateur, author, and Chopped judge, who owns Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, knows a thing or two about throwing a party. His annual rosé soiree, a private party for friends held during South Beach Wine and Food Festival weekend, is one of the hottest invites in town.

With Christmas just on the horizon and the new year approaching, many of us opt to entertain at home rather than go to an overcrowded bar or expensive multi-course dinner. A home party, however, has its own perils and pitfalls including what to serve and how to make everyone happy — guests and hosts included.

Luckily, Zakarian has some amazing and practical tips for ensuring your cocktail party is the best ever.

Hold your party on a weeknight.

Though most people would think of hosting a soiree on a Saturday evening, Zakarian suggests having your bash Sunday through Thursday evening and limiting the time of the event to an hour or 90 minutes tops. "Your guests will love that your party is something they can schedule without any problem". Zakarian suggests a start time of 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail party. Don't worry if you think that's too early for your coworkers. "They'll find a way to get to your home. It's not like you're asking them to come at 4 p.m.". Setting a time limit to the party also ensures that there's structure to the evening. "No one likes a sloppy party that runs too long. You might as well just go out drinking."

Put thought into your invitations.

"Your invitation should be fun," says Zakarian. The celebrity chef also recommends sending a "save the date" note first, then send a paperless post for the formal invite. "A save the date would make this unusual and they'll look out for the invitation". You should also stress that this is a cocktail party with light bites, so guests won't expect a full dinner.

Set the right mood.

Put thought into your decor and mood. Think about the glassware, light a lot of candles, and make a playlist of good music. Says Zakarian, All these little bits and pieces add up to a great party."

Keep your food simple.

Make Sure your appetizers reflect your generosity and are focused. Zakarian suggests offering four options: one hot offering, two room-temperature, and one vegan choice. Each morsel should be slightly bigger than one bite and should be easy to handle when your guests have a drink in the other hand. Instead of placing the offerings on a table, buffet-style, pass the appetizers around.

Limit the drink choices.

The chef suggests offering rosé wine, a sparkling wine or white wine, sparkling water, a non-alcoholic cocktail, and a signature cocktail. "That's a wonderful selection," he says. He also suggests the guest walk around with a magnum of wine and refill glasses. That technique works twofold: You get to mingle and interact with your guests, and your guests will reuse their glasses, making for easier cleanup when everyone's gone. See Geoffrey Zakarian's recipe for a Paloma Blanco below.

Don't do it alone.

If you want a successful party, enlist the help of some friends or hire someone for a few hours to help pass the bites and clear empty glasses and plates.

Be a great host.

As soon as someone comes into your home, place a drink in their hands. "I want to make sure they aren't ten seconds without a drink." This makes your guests feel like you've taken care of them and sets them up for a fun, relaxing time.

Don't force the social media.

With well over half a million Instagram followers, chef Zakarian is not stranger to social media, but he cautions making up hashtags for the occasion and asking people to tag each other. "If the party is good, people will want to share it. Let them do it organically."

Leave them with a parting gift.

As guests leave, hand them a small parting gift personalized with a name tag. It could be anything from cookie dough to Muesli for the next morning to some local honey in a jar. Be creative, but make sure it's useful.

Don't forget to enjoy the party.

Don't forget to mingle with your guests and talk with them. More than the wine and food, they accepted your kind invitation so they could spend some time with you.

Paloma Blanco 2.0

Ingredients

• 1.5 oz. Patrón Blanco tequila

• 1 oz. Pamplemousse liqueur

• 1 oz. pink Florida grapefruit juice, sweetened with Monin Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup (see below)

• 1 oz. lime

• .75 oz. agave

Instructions. Shake with ice, strain into a tall collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a spicy rim and lime wheel Note: For every eight ounces of grapefruit juice you use, add two ounces of syrup for sweetness.