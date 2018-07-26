Chef Michael Schwartz to Open New Restaurant in Miami Beach

The backyard of Traymore, where Schwartz plans to open his new concept.

James Beard award-winning chef Michael Schwartz is making his way back to Miami Beach with a new restaurant inside the COMO Metropolitan.

This won't be Schwartz's first time on the island, though. About five years ago, the chef, a longtime Miami Beach resident who spent his early career on South Beach, opened Restaurant Michael Schwartz inside the iconic Raleigh Hotel. Though it closed two years later, Schwartz is ready for round two.

"I could get used to this back porch @comohotels! Can't wait to get cooking," Schwartz posted to his Instagram.