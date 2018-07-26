 


The backyard of Traymore, where Schwartz plans to open his new concept.
The backyard of Traymore, where Schwartz plans to open his new concept.
Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Chef Michael Schwartz to Open New Restaurant in Miami Beach

Alexandria Guerra | July 26, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

James Beard award-winning chef Michael Schwartz is making his way back to Miami Beach with a new restaurant inside the COMO Metropolitan.

This won't be Schwartz's first time on the island, though. About five years ago, the chef, a longtime Miami Beach resident who spent his early career on South Beach, opened Restaurant Michael Schwartz inside the iconic Raleigh Hotel. Though it closed two years later, Schwartz is ready for round two.

"I could get used to this back porch @comohotels! Can't wait to get cooking," Schwartz posted to his Instagram.

Later this year, Schwartz will debut his new concept inside the hotel's former Traymore Restaurant and Gin Bar space. The chef's Genuine Hospitality Group will also oversee all food and beverage throughout the property, including in-room dining.

“For us, it’s always about more than the food," he says. "But the food is really important. We are excited to immerse ourselves in a beautiful new environment and create something delicious, especially on Miami Beach where the spirit and soul is layered and strong."

Otherwise, Genuine Hospitality Group operates a number of other concepts including Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Harry’s Pizzeria, Ella, Fi’lia, Amara at Pariso, and the forthcoming Park Grove. Schwartz is also in the midst of expanding his pizza restaurant, Genuine, to Ohio.

At the COMO Metropolitan, Schwartz will create new menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Though the name and concept have not been revealed, Schwartz says it will revolve around "food you can feel good about eating."

COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach. 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; comohotels.com.

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

