Chef Michael Schwartz to Open New Restaurant in Miami Beach

James Beard award-winning chef Michael Schwartz is making his way back to Miami Beach with a new restaurant inside the COMO Metropolitan.
This won't be Schwartz's first time on the island, though. About five years ago, the chef, a longtime Miami Beach resident who spent his early career on South Beach, opened Restaurant Michael Schwartz inside the iconic Raleigh Hotel. Though it closed two years later, Schwartz is ready for round two.
"I could get used to this back porch @comohotels! Can't wait to get cooking," Schwartz posted to his Instagram.
Later this year, Schwartz will debut his new concept inside the hotel's former Traymore Restaurant and Gin Bar space. The chef's Genuine Hospitality Group will also oversee all food and beverage throughout the property, including in-room dining.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“For us, it’s always about more than the food," he says. "But the food is really important. We are excited to immerse ourselves in a beautiful new environment and create something delicious, especially on Miami Beach where the spirit and soul
Otherwise, Genuine Hospitality Group operates a number of other concepts including Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Harry’s Pizzeria, Ella,
At the COMO Metropolitan, Schwartz will create new menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Though the name and concept have not been revealed, Schwartz says it will revolve around "food you can feel good about eating."
COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach. 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; comohotels.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!