After More Than 25 Years, Michael Schwartz Still Heats Things Up in Miami

Between renovating his longtime Design District favorite, Michael's Genuine, preparing for the opening of Harry's South Beach, and the unexpected announcement he'd be closing his Coconut Grover restaurant Tigertail + Mary, the last few weeks have been a whirlwind — but it’s a wild ride he he says he has no plans to slow down.
A Philadelphia native and longtime Miami resident, Schwartz operates more than a half-dozen restaurants across Miami. He's best known for his 2010 James Beard Award for his Design District mainstay Michael’s Genuine, but his résumé is an extensive one.
To date, it includes high-end eateries Traymore and Amara at Paraiso; his new delivery-only Reef Kitchen concept, Genuine Burger; Harry's Pizzeria, named one of Food & Wine magazine’s 25 Best Pizzerias in the U.S.; Cypress Tavern, a Bon Appétit magazine choice for its "BA 50 Best New Restaurants"; and Ella Pop, a light and airy café in the Design District’s Palm Court.
His Genuine Hospitality restaurant group employs more than 400 people across seven establishments.
With that footprint comes responsibility, Schwartz says — especially amid a pandemic that has persisted for a year and a half and shows no sign of going away.
"We've been paying our entire [Michael's Genuine] staff the whole time," Schwartz tells New Times. "We're subsidizing that by putting them into jobs in other restaurants, and it's been amazing. It's allowed us to open for lunch at Amara. It will assist us with an easy opening with a veteran staff at Harry's in Miami Beach this fall. And, after we reopen, we'll do so with a team that people will remember that offer invaluable institutional knowledge."
Schwartz has found enduring success with Michael's Genuine, which he temporarily closed on July 25 in order to refresh the space and the menu, a renovation he says was a long time coming. The restaurant will reopen in November with an updated aesthetic, kitchen, and outdoor space.
"Michael's Genuine was gutted to the studs and expanded into several spaces to the north," Schwartz explains. "It's a chance to do all the things we've wanted over the last 14 years. We're building a bigger, brand new kitchen. We're expanding the dining room. We're beautifying the courtyard. We're getting new storefronts. Only the bar will stay the same. But you're not going to walk in and say, 'What is this place?' It will still be Michael's Genuine."
In September, the chef will also open another location of Harry's Pizzeria in Miami Beach, expanding the concept to a larger audience.
When it comes to audience, Schwartz laments having to close his popular Coconut Grove eatery, Tigertail + Mary, which locals embraced. The modern, health-focused take on his hallmark cooking style is one he’s extremely proud of, he says.
Although the chef was caught off guard by the need to vacate the space located in the Park Grove Residences building as a result of "circumstances beyond our control,” he took it as an opportunity to find a silver lining.
"My focus right now is to create an amazing team — one that's more efficient, more streamlined, and that is able to focus on what matters," Schwartz says. "The plan, after the dust settles, is to start with team-building, educational workshops, and targeted trainings, so we can really dial into service standards. I'm very excited about that."
Schwartz is positive the October closing won't be the end of the line for Tigertail + Mary. The restaurateur confirms he's actively looking for a space and hopes to reopen in Coconut Grove.
"After 27 years, for me the most important question has become, 'How do you stay relevant?' he says. "It's all about the connection with the community. By giving Miami what they want and expect from someone like me, who's become somewhat of a local guy. And that's a restaurant that's accessible, a place where you don't get price-gouged and you can count on reliable, consistent food and service and environment and atmosphere."