Miami-Based Burger Chain Enters the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Wars

Burgermeister, a Miami hot spot for delicious burgers, has reclaimed Sundays as “Salvation Sunday” as they bless Miamians with their latest creation, the “Pollo Crispy Sandwich.”
The new crispy chicken sandwich is made of crisp, panko-fried chicken that's topped with melted American cheese, crunchy and tangy pickles to cut through the richness, and signature Burgermeister sauce. It's then packed between two buttery buns.
And the news doesn’t stop there — on Sunday, August 11 at 11:11 a.m., Burgermeister’s Brickell location will give its first 100 customers a free “Pollo Crispy Sandwich" to try for themselves.
But for those who are bedridden on Sunday from a wild Saturday night, don''t fret! The new sandwich can be ordered any time for $12.99 so that everyone can enjoy this guilt-free indulgence (it's a blessed Sunday sandwich, after all).
Alexander Ringleb, the founder of Burgermeister, even proclaims, “Our 'Crispy Pollo Sandwich' is here to answer the prayers of Miami's chicken devotees.'” Basically, the cherished food spot is giving us something new to feast on during our day of relaxation and we are all here for it.
While the promotion begins this Sunday, Burgermeister foresees "Salvation Sunday" becoming a weekly ritual across the city, giving us all a new reason to embrace Sundays.
Burgermeister Brickell. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; burgermeistermiami.com. Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 pm and Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.