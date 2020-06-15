Burger King's Impossible Croissan'wich Now Available in Miami

At long last: The Impossible Croissan'wich comes ashore in Miami.

Last year, Burger King made headlines by announcing its Impossible Whopper.

The sandwich, featuring a meat-free Impossible patty, launched in Miami in May 2019 and quickly became a sensation.

A few months back, on the heels of the vegan victory, the fast-food giant announced it was testing an Impossible Croissan’wich. The sandwich received a limited run in Savannah, Georgia; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Montgomery, Alabama; Lansing, Michigan; and Springfield, Illinois, early this year.

Beginning today, June 15, Miamians will finally be able to sink their teeth into the Impossible Croissan’wich, when it's launched nationwide.

Vegans be warned, however. While the Impossible Croissan’wich features a plant-based Impossible sausage patty, the rest of the sandwich is packed with animal protein. Like a regular Croissan'wich, the breakfast meal served on a toasted croissant also contains eggs and American cheese.

The company has been upfront about the presence of animal-based products in its Impossible offering. And for good reason. In November 2019, Burger King was hit with a class-action lawsuit filed by vegans who claimed their Impossible Whoppers were "contaminated" because meat products were cooked on the same grill. This past March, attorneys representing Burger King asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that "the product’s advertisements never stated this and advertised merely that the product itself is meat-free and 100 percent plant-based."

But why would BK bother making an Impossible rendition of its breakfast sandwich? Well, the Impossible version promises less saturated fat than regular pork and was engineered to meet kosher and halal standards. The Impossible Food company makes its plant-based patties with heme, a soy-based product designed to replicate animal foods in taste and texture. The company holds several patents on its meat substitutes and the process used to make them.

The Impossible Croissan’wich is available at participating Burger King restaurants for a recommended retail price of $3.99. The sandwich is to be available for a limited time, but BK didn't say how long.

To celebrate the launch of the sandwich, the company is giving away up to 100,000 sandwiches via its BK App. Impossible Croissan'wich coupons obtained through the app may be redeemed at participating restaurants through June 30, 2020, with a one-dollar minimum purchase.