    Herban Planet
4
Bodega's Design District pop-up will open November 7.
Bodega's Design District pop-up will open November 7.
Menin Hospitality

Bodega Taqueria Hosting Design District Pop-Up in an Airstream Trailer

Douglas Markowitz | October 22, 2019 | 2:47pm
Miami Beach's favorite taco shop will soon be moving to the mainland — for a little while, at least.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will open a pop-up location in the Design District on November 7, operating out of an airstream trailer. The mobile eatery will be parked on the corner of NE 40th St. and NE 1st Ave. until May 1 of next year.

The menu will be pared down from the main location. Al pastor, barbacoa, pollo asado and a vegan carne asada option will be available as taco and burrito fillers, while antojitos include chips served with salsa, queso, or guacamole, and quesadillas filled with cheese, roasted pork or chicken, or a "Beyond Meat" carne asada. Daily specials will also be served, but no word on alcohol.

This isn't the first time Bodega's popped up outside of the beach. The same trailer popped up at the Wynwood Marketplace in 2018 and Bodega currently holds a spot at American Airlines Arena.

Although the location is temporary, upon opening it's likely to be one of the cheapest food options in the luxury Design District. Tacos at the main location currently range between $3.50 and $4.75 a la carte, and burritos go for between $8 and $13. It's also likely that Bodega will have a more permanent presence in mainland Miami going forward: owners Menin Hospitality say they plan to expand the brand further in South Florida.

The original Bodega opened in 2015 on 16th St. just south of Lincoln Road Mall on Miami Beach. Inspired by taco stands outside Mexico City, the restaurant quickly gained popularity as a late-night food option. New Times readers voted it Best Happy Hour in Miami this year, and Bodega can now be seen as part of a wave of new Mexican options in South Florida, including the quickly-expanding chain Coyo Taco, Bartaco in Aventura, and Wynwood's upscale Bakan.

The Design District has been a popular location for culinary pop-ups, especially those slightly less expensive than the area's usual expensive fare. Brooklyn pizza restaurant Roberta's hosted a location there in 2017.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Pop-Up. 95 NE 40 St., Miami; bodegataqueria.com. Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

