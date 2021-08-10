Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer & Wine

You Don't Have to Be a Billionaire to Drink Billionaires Row Champagne and Cognac

August 10, 2021 8:00AM

Billionaires Row cofounders and Miamians William Benson (left) and Patrick Ductant.
Billionaires Row cofounders and Miamians William Benson (left) and Patrick Ductant. Photo courtesy of Billionaires Row
click to enlarge Billionaires Row cofounders and Miamians William Benson (left) and Patrick Ductant. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BILLIONAIRES ROW
Billionaires Row cofounders and Miamians William Benson (left) and Patrick Ductant.
Photo courtesy of Billionaires Row
Miami residents can now feel like "billionaires" when they celebrate with this new Miami-based Champagne and Cognac brand.

Billionaires Row, created by Miami residents Patrick Ductant and William Benson, stands as one of the few black-owned Champagne brands on the market. Rapper Jay-Z famously owned Ace of Spades, which he sold earlier this year.

But Billionaires Row isn't only about the bubbles. It's also a Miami business success story.

Starting his own Champagne line was a longtime goal for Benson, who first envisioned the company in 2012. At the time, he worked for a Wall Street hedge fund by day, networking toward his goal by night, visiting upscale restaurants and nightclubs known for attracting a wealthy audience.

His "light bulb" went off when he realized the lack of diversity in the high-end spirits industry.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


"I had people tell me, 'You’re Black, you can’t own a Champagne company,’” Benson tells New Times. "But in our culture, we consume alcohol and we indulge in luxury, just like anybody else. I decided we need a voice in this business."
click to enlarge Billionaires Row's brut rosé Champagne - PHOTO COURTESY OF BILLIONAIRES ROW
Billionaires Row's brut rosé Champagne
Photo courtesy of Billionaires Row
After an impromptu trip to France, a meeting with the owners of Champagne Duménil, and an initial investment,  Benson owned the rights to Billionaires Row brut rosé Champagne. It would take a partnership to turn that dream into reality, though.

Benson met Patrick Ductant, CEO of Miramar-based Venturion Marketing Group, at a Miami event in 2012. The men found common ground in the fact that they were college dropouts with entrepreneurship in their blood. Both had worked their way up by sheer hard work, and the two became fast friends.

The way Ductant tells it, he knew immediately that they'd become business partners. It took six years, though, for them to join forces to revamp and relaunch Benson's Billionaires Row Global in 2018.

Billionaires Row brut rosé is made at  Duménil, an independent house that produces wines on its land situated in Reims. The two men describe the Champagne — made from a blend of pinot noir,  chardonnay, and pinot meunier — as a subtle harmony of fruitiness and elegance, with light floral notes and hints of melon, lemon peel, and berries.
click to enlarge The Cuvee XO cognac from Billionaires Row. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BILLIONAIRES ROW
The Cuvee XO cognac from Billionaires Row.
Photo courtesy of Billionaires Row
In 2017, Le Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC) accepted the brand, recognized by the French government as a "Champagne proper" — a designation offered exclusively to sparkling wines made from grapes in the Champagne region of France.

"CIVC doesn’t really allow Americans to own Champagne brands, so this is an honor,” Ductant says. "Owning a brand of this caliber is truly groundbreaking."

Today, Billionaires Row brut rosé ($110) and Cuvée XO Cognac ($65) are available for sale online at ReserveBar. The brand can also be purchased locally at Tootsie's Cabaret, Nobu Miami, Mondrian Hotel Miami Beach, and LIV, as well as off the shelf at Total Wine & More and Sunset Corners Wines & Liquors.

Moving forward, the pair aims to encourage people of color into entrepreneurship. For Ductant and Benson, that means embodying a "billionaire" mindset — and not in monetary terms. Instead, it’s about spreading a positive message that anything is possible.

"And not just to become part of the beverage industry, but any industry lacking significant Black representation," Benson emphasizes.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The Party's Over!

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation