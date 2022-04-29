Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration, Bottomless Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Chef Brad Kilgore Photo by Stian Roenning

This weekend, Brad Kilgore headlines the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration, the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center, and Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen hosts Shabbat Under the Stars. Plus, brunch at Strawberry Moon and Fuego y Mar, and Phuc Year's first crawfish boil of the season.Chef Brad Kilgore is the headline chef for the Orange Bowl's signature fundraising event benefiting Make-A-Wish, the Special Olympics, and Orange Bowl Cares. Tonight (Friday, April 29), the Broward County Convention Center will be abuzz with tastings from more than 30 of South Florida's top restaurants, including Batyard, YOLO, S3, Fogo de Chão, Casablanca Café, and more. Brace yourself for live entertainment, raffle prize giveaways, and a silent auction.Cake and candy? Yeah, you're interested. The SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is a confectioner's dream come true, offering classes, demos, and competitions that focus on perfecting your cake, pie, cookies, fudge, or whatever delicious sweet that's your go-to. When you've honed your recipes and techniques, you can buy cake and candy supplies directly from the manufacturers onsite at great prices.Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, the charming Middle Eastern restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Sam Gorenstein, hosts another edition of Shabbat Under the Stars this Friday night. Ease into the traditional day of rest with a family-style Shabbat dinner under Abbalé’s garden pergola. Two seatings are offered, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., each accommodating one group of six to ten people and priced at $125 per person. The four-course meal includes Kiddush (one bottle each of Israeli red and white wines), house-baked challah, plus branded kippahs. Menu highlights include falafel with tahini, Moroccan-style roasted whole local red snapper, grilled lamb chops, fire-roasted baby cauliflower, and, for dessert, baklava.Fuego y Mar has launched a Sunday brunch, served from 1 to 5 p.m. ($125 per person, $48 per child). Dine inside or on the terrace overlooking the resort pool and enjoy made-to-order eggs from the omelet station, charcuterie and cheese boards, and Latin American-inspired sharing plates, including a catch-of-the-day option. Artisanal desserts are made fresh, including mango panna cotta and pineapple rum cake, paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys.Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel has launched a bottomless brunch beverage program ($36 per person), served every Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include rosé and mimosas on the bottomless menu, paired with the restaurant's brunch specialties, including chocolate babka French toast, Moroccan shakshuka, avocado toast, and falafel Benedict.On Saturday, Phuc Yea's crawfish boil returns for the season. Enjoy Vietnamese-style crawfish by the pound, served with andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, and chili Cajun butter ($24 per pound); grilled oysters on the half-shell with lemongrass garlic butter and breadcrumbs ($16); and bánh mì smash burgers with house-made pickles, herbs, and chilies on a garlicky-buttered potato bun ($12). Plus, enjoy $10 cocktails, $7 house wines, $5 shots of tequila and bourbon, and $15 buckets of brews.