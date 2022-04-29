Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration, Bottomless Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Brad Kilgore headlines the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration, the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center, and Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen hosts Shabbat Under the Stars. Plus, brunch at Strawberry Moon and Fuego y Mar, and Phuc Year's first crawfish boil of the season.
click to enlarge
Chef Brad Kilgore
Photo by Stian Roenning
Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration
Chef Brad Kilgore is the headline chef for the Orange Bowl's signature fundraising event benefiting Make-A-Wish, the Special Olympics, and Orange Bowl Cares. Tonight (Friday, April 29), the Broward County Convention Center will be abuzz with tastings from more than 30 of South Florida's top restaurants, including Batyard, YOLO, S3, Fogo de Chão, Casablanca Café, and more. Brace yourself for live entertainment, raffle prize giveaways, and a silent auction. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; orangebowl.org. Tickets cost $100 to $230.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo
SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo at Miami Airport Convention Center
Cake and candy? Yeah, you're interested. The SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is a confectioner's dream come true, offering classes, demos, and competitions that focus on perfecting your cake, pie, cookies, fudge, or whatever delicious sweet that's your go-to. When you've honed your recipes and techniques, you can buy cake and candy supplies directly from the manufacturers onsite at great prices. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; soflocakeandcandyexpo.com. Tickets cost $30 to $50.
click to enlarge
Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's Abbalé.
Photo courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein
Shabbat Under the Stars at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, the charming Middle Eastern restaurant from hospitality entrepreneurs Omer Horev and Sam Gorenstein, hosts another edition of Shabbat Under the Stars this Friday night. Ease into the traditional day of rest with a family-style Shabbat dinner under Abbalé’s garden pergola. Two seatings are offered, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., each accommodating one group of six to ten people and priced at $125 per person. The four-course meal includes Kiddush (one bottle each of Israeli red and white wines), house-baked challah, plus branded kippahs. Menu highlights include falafel with tahini, Moroccan-style roasted whole local red snapper, grilled lamb chops, fire-roasted baby cauliflower, and, for dessert, baklava. 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 864 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-902-3477; abbatlvkitchen.com.
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Fuego Y Mar
Sunday Brunch at Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
Fuego y Mar has launched a Sunday brunch, served from 1 to 5 p.m. ($125 per person, $48 per child). Dine inside or on the terrace overlooking the resort pool and enjoy made-to-order eggs from the omelet station, charcuterie and cheese boards, and Latin American-inspired sharing plates, including a catch-of-the-day option. Artisanal desserts are made fresh, including mango panna cotta and pineapple rum cake, paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4301; ritzcarlton.com.
click to enlarge
Brunch at Strawberry Moon
Photo courtesy of Strawberry Moon
Bottomless Brunch at Strawberry Moon
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel has launched a bottomless brunch beverage program ($36 per person), served every Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include rosé and mimosas on the bottomless menu, paired with the restaurant's brunch specialties, including chocolate babka French toast, Moroccan shakshuka, avocado toast, and falafel Benedict. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 785-745-8050; strawberrymoonmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Enjoy Phuc Yea's crawfish boil.
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea
Crawfish Boil at Phuc Yea
On Saturday, Phuc Yea's crawfish boil returns for the season. Enjoy Vietnamese-style crawfish by the pound, served with andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, and chili Cajun butter ($24 per pound); grilled oysters on the half-shell with lemongrass garlic butter and breadcrumbs ($16); and bánh mì smash burgers with house-made pickles, herbs, and chilies on a garlicky-buttered potato bun ($12). Plus, enjoy $10 cocktails, $7 house wines, $5 shots of tequila and bourbon, and $15 buckets of brews. Noon Saturday, April 30, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Tickets cost $29.50 via eventbrite.com.