Caja Caliente at Michael's Genuine, El Crispy, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, Caja Caliente will take over Michael's Genuine with a limited-time menu, while the Salty offers a strawberry shortcake doughnut for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Plus, Pincho launches the El Crispy chicken sandwich, and Pubbelly Sushi debuts its first-ever beer.

EXPAND Caja Caliente takes over Michael's Genuine this weekend. Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente and Michael's Genuine

Caja Caliente Takeover at Michael's Genuine

This weekend, Caja Caliente’s chef/owner Mika Leon and Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink executive chef Dillon Wolff are teaming up for a limited-time collaborative menu. Through Sunday, find Caja Calinete’s empanadas at Michael's Genuine, along with lechón pizza, and guava and cream cheese-stuffed pancakes. Plus, sip on a Redland guava purée cocktail with prosecco, rum, and mint. Through Sunday, October 11, at Michael's Genuine, 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com.

Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a doughnut. Photo courtesy of the Salty

Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Doughnut at the Salty

The Salty has launched a brand-new doughnut in honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Made with 24-hour brioche dough, each one is filled with vanilla “ice cream" and then topped with strawberry glaze, a ribbon of Swiss buttercream, and strawberry shortcake crumble. A portion of all proceeds will be split into donations for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Robyn’s Rainbows (Miami), and Susan G. Komen (Dallas). Collectively, funds raised by these organizations are used to provide early detection screenings, breast health education, as well as providing Dignicap scalp cooling systems to those who cannot otherwise afford them. Available through October 25, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Check out the El Crispy. Photo courtesy of Pincho

El Crispy at Pincho

There's a new menu item available at all Pincho locations in South Florida: El Crispy. Every crispy chicken sandwich is made on a locally baked brioche bun, featuring certified antibiotic-free chicken breast coated in Pincho’s secret recipe of seasoned flour breading. The sandwich is topped with pickles and Pincho's signature sauce ($5.99). Upgrade to the El Crispy Deluxe, which includes cheese, lettuce, and tomato ($6.99). Available at all Pincho locations; pincho.com.

Drink Monty's swirly snarl while watching the NBA Playoffs. Photo courtesy of Monty's Raw Bar

Swirly Snarl at Monty's Raw Bar

Inspired by Miami Heat player Tyler Herro's infamous Game 3 snarl, Monty's Raw Bar has launched the "swirly snarl" for a limited time. The icy cocktail is made with homemade piña colada, blue curacao, and a hint of grenadine ($10). Order it today (Friday) as you watch Game 5. Through the NBA Playoffs, at Monty's Raw Bar, 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.

EXPAND Pair a sushi pizza with Pubbelly's new beer. Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Launches Flagship Beer, Yoshimoto Blonde Ale

Pubbelly Sushi will launch its first-ever flagship beer, Yoshimoto blonde ale, this weekend. Enjoy free beer at all Pubbelly locations through the weekend when dining in. Made in Miami and exclusive to Pubbelly Sushi, the light, sweet, and refreshing ale pairs perfectly with the restaurant's signature menu items. Diners must RSVP in-advance to their desired location in order to claim their free beer (Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland, and Miami Beach). Through Sunday, October 11, at various Pubbelly Sushi locations; pubbellyglobal.com.