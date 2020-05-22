 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Makoto
Makoto
Laurie Satran

The Five Best Sushi Takeout and Delivery Options in Miami

Juliana Accioly | May 22, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

When you think of grab-and-go sushi, you probably think about those sad plastic containers at the grocery store. they might make do in a pinch, but Miami offers far better options that allow you to skip the imitation crab meat and slimy seaweed.

Refusing to allow a pandemic to interfere with serving quality rolls, a plethora of Miami restaurants are producing freshly made maki and nigiri for takeout and/or delivery. From the ubiquitous California roll to flavor-packed bites that veer toward fish-art fusion, here are five of the best sushi options in Miami. (Prices don't include tax, delivery charge, or gratuity.)

Sushi combo
Sushi combo
Courtesy of Hoshi & Sushi

Hoshi & Sushi Asian Cuisine

5401 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-763-8946
hoshiansushi.com


The full menu at this Japanese eatery in Miami Beach is available for takeout and delivery. Standout rolls include the Geisha, a fusion of salmon and avocado, drizzled with truffle sauce ($14.95); and Gangnam-Style, made with tempura shrimp, eel, tuna tataki, and avocado ($13.95). A mix of tempura lobster and avocado is crowned with tuna and salmon in the hearty ten-piece Godfather ($15.95), while sushi combos range from 16 pieces ($16.95) to a boat for two ($54.95). Chef Seo's kitchen also turns out dishes of bulgogi ($17.95) and deep-fried agedashi tofu with mushrooms, warm teriyaki, and ponzu ($8.95). Sake bottles are available for 25 percent off. Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

Makoto
Makoto
Makoto

Makoto

9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-864-8600
makoto-restaurant.com


Makoto's takeout menu includes spicy tuna crisp rice ($14), negitoro maki ($17), and a dynamite hand roll with band crab and creamy ponzu ($14). To sample the restaurant's best, order an assorted nine-piece sushi combo ($35) or twelve-piece sashimi platter ($35). Hot entree options include miso sea bass with crispy kale ($34), wasabi vegetable fried rice ($11), and short rib yaki noodles with tamarind soy and ginger aioli ($22). The restaurant also offers lunch bento boxes, composed of miso soup and wasabi rice, along with a choice of ponzu salmon with crispy Brussels sprouts, a spicy tuna or California sushi roll, or chicken robata with scallions ($20). Takeout and delivery available daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi

Various locations
pubbellyglobal.com


We'll start with yellowtail with green soy paper, truffled yuzu, kanikama, and nori tempura flakes ($17). Then we'll move on to octopus ceviche packed with avocado, red onion, nori tempura flakes, and yuzu ($16), and finish with a butter crab roll ($14). You might be tempted by other menu items like white fish nigiri with foie gras, ginger, and sesame seeds ($9); crisped hamachi with frites and sesame salt ($17); or the "Araña Bao," a steamed bun filled with softshell crab, mint, basil, cilantro and red curry ($12). The daily happy hour menu, which includes signature dishes like truffle corn and crisped salmon roll priced between $5 and $12, is available for takeout daily from 3 to 5 p.m.

Various sushi at Sushi Garage
Various sushi at Sushi Garage
Courtesy of Sushi Garage

Sushi Garage

1784 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-763-8355
sushigarage.com


Favorites at the Sunset Harbour spot include a vegan option in the lemon vegetarian roll, made with cucumber, avocado, micro arugula, crispy shallots, and holy yuzu mustard ($13); a rosemary eel roll with avocado and rosemary aioli ($14); and the Garage bagel roll, packed with salmon, cream cheese, crisped capers, onions, chives, and furikake seasoning ($11). A special happy-hour bag features edamame and crisped avocado rice, along with shrimp tempura tacos, kurobota sausages, and half-portions of salmon-avocado, tuna, and hamachi-scallion rolls. Wash it down with two cans of Soto Junmai sake. The bag costs $45 and serves two. Daily from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Sushi at SuViche.
Sushi at SuViche.
Photo courtesy of SuViche

SuViche

Various locations
suviche.com


The fusion restaurant offers its menu of Peruvian-inspired sushi-roll creations under a buy one, get the second half-off promotion. Dig into interesting options like the steak roll, a mix of avocado, cucumber and mixed greens crowned with sashimi lomo and served with spicy mayo ($6.95); the Miami roll, with tuna, salmon, cucumber, chives, and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo and avocado sauce ($11.50); or "La Cruda Verdad," loaded with fresh salmon, mango, and avocado and topped with ceviche-style white fish ($12.50). For a vegetarian option, order the "Veg Roll," a mix of cucumber, mixed greens, carrots, avocado, and peanuts, topped with signature cilantro sauce ($7). Raise a toast with half-price beer, wine, or sake bottles. Daily from 11:30 a.m to 10 p.m.

