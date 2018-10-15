 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
See more Grovetoberfest 2018 pictures here.
See more Grovetoberfest 2018 pictures here.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Florida Beers Shine at Grovetoberfest 2018

Laine Doss | October 15, 2018 | 12:43pm
AA

Despite sweltering temperatures, thousands of people came out to Grovetoberfest this past Saturday with more than 100 brewers pouring hundreds of beers.

The event, as always, showcased upcoming breweries like Tripping Animals alongside well-established names like J. Wakefield.

Related Stories

Once again, local breweries continue to use source local ingredients like Panther coffee and tropical fruit to make interesting stouts, lagers, and IPAs. Of course, though hundreds of beers were enjoyed, there are always standouts. Here are the beers to look for at your local bars and breweries.

Boxelder
Boxelder
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

1. Calusa Hunting Party. Boxelder's Adam Darnell enlisted Steve Santana of Taquiza to help pour beer at the VIP tent. As always, the Wynwood-based brewpub offered a host of interesting beers including Calusa's Hunting Party. The Sarasota-based brewery featured a wheat white ale with plenty of citrus and floral notes. Perfect for a humid, sunny afternoon.

Unbranded
Unbranded
Photo by Laine Doss

2. Unbranded Brewing's Pale Ale (Possibly Enjoyed by Pitbull). This Hialeah brewery in the works wins for name creativity. The brewers realized the original name (Dale!) might be confused with another pale ale. Hence the "unbranded" title of Pale Ale.

Sweet MercyEXPAND
Sweet Mercy
Photo by Laine Doss

3. Sweet Mercy Brewing's Solar Flore. This Miami-based beer is pouring from a makeshift van while looking for a permanent taproom location. Though many local breweries churn out mango beers, Sweet Mercy's Solar Flore mango wheat beer has the exact fragrant aroma and flowery taste of a ripe mango. A wonderful mango beer that manages to keep a balance between fruit and classic brew.

Now pouring.
Now pouring.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

4. Tampa Bay's Reef Donkey and Old Elephant Foot. Whatever your political affiliation, Tampa Bay Brewing Company's beers are solid choices. Reef Donkey is an American-style pale ale that has a hint of funk with a dry, hopped finish. The Old Elephant Food IPA is an American IPA with a hint of malt flavors. It's made with Northern Brewer, Centennial, and Cascade hops.

Barrel of MonksEXPAND
Barrel of Monks
Photo by Laine Doss

5. Barrel of Monks Witty in Pink. The Boca Raton brewery's special Go Pink! beer is a white wit with a hint of raspberries. The beer gets its shocking pink hue from beet juice.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >