The Ultimate Gift Guide for Miami Foodies 2019

Christmas is coming and you're probably still stressing about what to get your friends and family. Sure, you can buy them a box of socks from Amazon, but why not up your gift game with something unique?

These food-centric finds will wow everyone on your nice list. From hand-crafted chocolates to chef-made sea salt scrubs, these gifts are sure to please every foodie you know.

Grazing board Beauty and the Board

Beauty and the Board. This local Miami company delivers gorgeous grazing boards to your home. Choose from cheese, vegetable, charcuterie, or cookie boards — or design your own. There are many to choose from, but the best pick is the Miami board that includes a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, rosemary crackers, dried fruit, green olives, frest fruit, and dips. Prices start at $34 for a picnic box that serves 2-4 people and go up to $185 for a grazing board that can feed a party of up to two dozen people. Order at beautyandtheboard.com.

CBD Kit Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web Put Your Self First CBD Kit. Holidays are fun, but they can also be stressful. Give the gift of relaxation to your favorite person — or yourself. This kie includes a package of CBD gummies, 17mg of mint chocolate flavored Charlotte's Web CBD oil, CBD balm, and a deck of holiday tip cards with affirmations. The box(retail value of $128) costs $99 online at charlottesweb.com.

Coquito truffles Cao Chocolates

Cao Chocolates. You can never go wrong with a box of premium chocolates are a gift. This year, Cao Chocolates is making coquito bonbons, filled with house made coquito and rum. Order an entire box of the coquito flavor, or mix them with others. Bonbons are sold in boxes of six ($12), 12 ($24), 24 ($45), or 36 ($62), so there's a gift for every price point available. Be sure to pick up some ponche crema, a Venezuelan version of eggnog, made with rum. Call in advance to reserve your order. 9800 SW 77 Ave., Miami; 305-879-0281; caochocolates.com.

Cup of Jose Wynwood Brewing Co.

Cup of Jose Gift Set. Here's the ultimate Wynwood mashup in gift form: Cup of Jose, a rich espresso porter brewed by Wynwood Brewing Company using Panther Coffee beans. A six pack costs $11.99. Buy two at the brewery and get a free Cup of Jose hat. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

Green Fig and Lionfish Courtesy Allen Susser

Green Fig and Lionfish. Miami's venerable chef, Allen Susser's new book, Green Fig and Lionfish: Sustainable Caribbean Cooking ($33 on Amazon, $10.99 for Kindle download), lists several recipes that call for lionfish, the invasive species that's taking over South Florida's reefs. There book is filled with recipes for lionfish ceviche, lionfish stew, lionfish tacos, banana leaf-wrapped lionfish, and more. Its the perfect gift for your eco-friendly home cook. greenfigandlionfish.com.

Kaptain Kush Kush

Kaptain Kush Shirt. Wear Miami's favorite superhero, Kaptain Kush proudly. The shirt ($20), hat ($20) and more are all available online. Find a treasure trove of items like logo mason jars, growlers, tanks, and more at kushhospitality.com.

Publix or Mike from Monsters, Inc.? Laine Doss

Publix Gifts. Miami is obsessed with Publix, and the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is taking advantage of it with a complete line of gifts. These items are perfect for your uncle that swears Publix subs are magical. Publix offers stocking stuffers like branded socks, fanny packs, coffee mugs, and more at the 363.com shopping site— or pick up this limited edition Public ornament at your local store ($4.99) — which strangely resembles Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

Santa Pants @52Chefs

Santa Mugs. Who wouldn't want this cheery Santa Pants mug to sip their coffee (or whiskey) from? Miracle Bar at Gramp's Wynwood sells Santa Pants ($10.99) and other festive drinkware. Just drop in and ask your bartender. Grab a drink while you're there for the ultimate stress-free holiday shopping. 176 NW 24th St.

Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

Sunny Side Up sea salt scrub Janine Booth

Sunny Side Up Sea Salt Scrub. Chef Janine Booth's sea salt scrubs are super nourishing hand and body scrubs, made with items she uses daily in the kitchen. There are three scrubs — each inspired by and sold at the restaurants she co-owns with husband Jeff McInnis. At Mi'Talia Kitchen and Bar (5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami), find a Meyer lemon + olive oil sea salt scrub. At Stiltsville Fish Bar (1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach), there's a Key lime + coconut oil sea salt scrub. Finally, Root & Bone (5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami)offers a sun tea sea salt scrub with hints of lemon, orange, peppermint, and tea. Each scrub costs $14. Soon, Booth will launch an entire lifestyle line called Sunny Side Up, but for now, pick up a few jars at any of her eateries.

Spice jars Zaytouna

Syrian Spice Set. You don't have to be a home cook to appreciate this three-spice set by Zaytouna Foods. Each jar is filled with fragrant spices that give live to everything from fresh seafood to leftovers. The set includes aaatar, a delicious Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, sumac, and sesame seeds; sumac, a spice with a tangy lemony flavor; and Seven Spice, a mix of finely ground spices used to season meats, fish, and soups. Order at zaytounafoods.com.

