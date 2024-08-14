10 Best Chicken Wings in Miami: The Ultimate Guide

click to enlarge Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings makes insanely good wings. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings photo

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Multiple locations

acfp.com



Apocalypse BBQ has incredible smoked chicken wings. Apocalypse BBQ photo

Apocalypse BBQ 9980 SW 104th St., Miami

apocalypsebbq.com

The "Bryson's Famous Wings" are perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Bryson's Irish Pub photo

Bryson’s Irish Pub 3790 Curtiss Pkwy., Virginia Gardens

305-871-9534

instagram.com/brysonsirishpub

FatBoy's Wings & Tings makes delicious wings. FatBoy's Wings & Tings photo

FatBoy's Wings & Tings 1562 NE 165th St., North Miami Beach

305-209-2533

fatboyswings.com

Flanigan's makes some of the best chicken wings in South Florida and Miami. Flanigan's photo

Flanigan’s Multiple Locations

flanigans.net

Hole in the Wall makes secretly good wings. Hole in the Wall photo

Hole in the Wall 9821 SW 184th St., Palmetto Bay

305-233-3225

House of Wings: The name says it all. House of Wings photo

House of Wings 1039 NW Third Ave., Miami

305-371-6556

houseofwingsmiami.com

Key South in Pinecrest makes incredible wings. Photo by George Arango

Keg South Pinecrest 10417 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami

305-284-9296

kegsouthpinecrest.com

Sports Grill makes some of the best chicken wings in Miami. Sports Grill photo

Sports Grill Multiple locations

sportsgrillmiami.com

The bucket of wings from Titanic Brewery & Restaurant. Titanic Brewery & Restaurant photo

Titanic Brewery & Restaurant 5813 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables

305-667-2537

titanicbrewery.com

When it comes to chicken wings, Miami knows a freaking thing or two about 'em.Miami is home to some of the most crispy, tender, fall-off-the-bone, juicy, and flavorful wings in South Florida. From the popular "Special Grilled" wings served at Sports Grill and the legendary wings at Flanigan's to the cafecito-rubbed, smoked ribs at Apocalypse BBQ and the best-kept secret Key South wings down in Pinecrest, we're hungry just reading this list.Below, we've rounded out the ten very best chicken wings in Miami, in alphabetical order (so don't even get started).Anthony's Coal Fired's chicken wings are almost as famous as this local chain's coal-oven pizza (and that says a lot). Anthony's wings are seasoned with flavorful herbs and roasted at high heat in the oven. They arrive at the table with sweet caramelized onions and traingles of focaccia bread on the side. Their skin sports a nice char, and the flesh is moist and tender. Paired with a side of ranch to dip in, these are some of the most classic wings in SoFlo.Outside the popular restaurant (that may be one of the best barbecue restaurants in all of South Florida), a small array of smokers billow aromas of pork and beef that betray Budnechky's Brazilian-Argentinian roots and his wife's Cuban heritage. Arrive early and you might snag an order of the brisket bacon: seasoned and smoked pork belly sliced thick and tossed on the flattop before serving. But one of the underrated menu items here are the smoked chicken wings with cafecito rub called the "SmokaFried" wings. They're perfectly smoky and tender, yet crispy, showcasing the prowess of Apocalypse BBQ's smoking expertise. On Wednesdays they have a $1 special. You're going to want more than five, though. Trust us.This family-owned bar, lounge, grill, and package liquor store in historic Virginia Gardens offers a friendly, hospitable, Cheers-like environment — and the pub makes some of the best chicken wings in Miami. The "Brysons Famous Wings" are perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Truly fried to perfection. There is also a weekly karaoke party where patrons of all ages let loose and sing their hearts out. The happy hour always attracts a host of regulars. Plus, the joint's proximity to the airport and airline industry neighborhood Miami Springs make it the ideal place after or before a flight.This North Miami Beach spot is a fixture on the South Florida chicken-wing map. The secret to the wings is a unique blend of spices, seasonings, and cooked-to-order freshness, making these wings perfectly crisp and succulent with tender meat that falls from the bone. More than 20 exclusive FatBoy sauces are available, including the barbecue, teriyaki, and garlic Parmesan. But it's the Caribbean-flavored sauces like the pineapple jerk, honey orange, and mango habanero, that take them over the top. Don't miss the lemon pepper — a butter-infused sauce that combines creamy, tangy, and sweet with each bite.When Googling "Flanigans," the first question that appears is: "Is Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill a Florida thing?" You're goddamn right. Since 1959, Miamians have canonized the nautical-themed Flanigan's. It's a Miami institution of over 60 years. Between the succulent, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and tender fish sandwiches, Joe's Rockin' Rib Rolls™, and nachos the size of Mount Everest, every dish is a hit here, but one of the best menu items are the famous finger-licking-good wings. Especially on Wednesdays, get the award-winning chicken wings in either hot, medium, mild, or "BBQ" and prepare to start craving them once a week. They're that good.Hole in the Wall Pub, Tavern, and Grill takes its name pretty literally in Palmetto Bay. An all-American dive bar of the best kind, they serve up insanely good char-grilled wings and cheap beer to football fans, day drinkers and degenerates. Don't take offense - we're all one of the above from time to time. Mozy up to the bar and score some mild/medium/hot or BBQ, honey, teriyaki or garlic wings. Each flavor is a hit and pairs perfectly with the tavern-y atmosphere.When it comes to chicken wings, options and customization separate the good from the mediocre. Lucky for you, both are offered at Mussaddiq "the King of Poultry" Muhammad's House of Wings. The chicken-wing master chose historic Overtown as home base for his counter-service eatery specializing in — as his nickname suggests — the most prized part of poultry. Since opening in 2003, the place has become a neighborhood institution. It offers more than 50 sauces that can be used on a choice of grilled, dry-rubbed, or deep-fried wings. Selections include everything from barbecue, sweet, or savory to spicy and homestyle. Popular choices include "Barack Obama" (a sweet blend whose ingredients are top secret) and "Ghetto" (a sweet-smoky mixture of four barbecue sauces). However, the jerk wings — flavored with a combination of fiery jerk seasonings and classic, vinegary Buffalo sauce — never disappoint.Opened in 1968, the wings at Keg South Pinecrest are oh-so-good, and we're not just saying that. The "Special Grilled Wings," which are also known as the "Original Keg South Wings" are "often imitated, but never duplicated," as they so proudly claim. They have a perfect kick of heat at the end and are hearty in form. Paired with bleu cheese or ranch dressing, you can't go wrong.For nearly four decades, this family-owned establishment has been cranking out the most reliably best chicken wings in town in a whole host of flavors. Sports Grill serves the classics like Buffalo, jerk, and barbecue — but the "Special Grilled" wings really take the cake. Dipped in a secret Sports Grill sauce, the "Special Grilled" wings are mildly spiced and always a house favorite. If you ask friends whether they love the chicken wings at Sports Grill, you're about to spark a passionate convo. Plus, you can order them "double dipped" style or "wet." Love them spicy? The Miami Heat wings will shake your taste buds into a tizzy. Want the best of both worlds? Go for the "Dale" wings (pronounced like the name, not Pitbull's catchphrase), named after a regular who loved his special grilled wings also coated in Miami Heat sauce. The locations off of Sunset Drive in South Miami and off of Bird Road are the two most popular locations to grab the famous wings.A long-standing brewpub near the University of Miami, Titanic Brewery & Restaurant has been serving up a proper pint in Coral Gables for more than 25 years. Titanic's known for its six house brews, from a light-bodied kölsch and an easy-drinking extra special bitter to a chocolaty-smooth oatmeal stout and an award-winning rye amber ale. To round out the options, fans can find a rotating selection of more than 20 seasonal and specialty releases. But the main star of the show? The bucket of chicken wings. The wings at Titanic are slathered in sriracha sauce and are absolutely crave-worthy. They're perfect for watching a Miami Hurricanes game with a pint of beer.