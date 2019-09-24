 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Bartaco is open in Aventura and plans to head to Wynwood too.EXPAND
Bartaco is open in Aventura and plans to head to Wynwood too.
Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Bartaco Opens in Aventura, Has Sights on Wynwood

Laine Doss | September 24, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Bartaco, the New York-based taco restaurant, is poised to take over South Florida.

The chain opened its third Florida location, in Aventura, yesterday. The restaurant concept, which began with one island-themed eatery in Portchester, New York, in December 2010, has 22 locations across the nation.

Sabato Sagaria, president of Bartaco, says South Florida is a good fit for the chain, which offers well-priced food and drinks in a convivial setting. "We've had some great success in Florida," Sagaria says. "The restaurant is resonating in Orlando and Tampa." He says his team chose Aventura as the first South Florida location because the city is constantly growing. "I'm getting to know Florida, and [Aventura Mall] is a fixture in the community." Bartaco is located near Aventura's new Aloft hotel and Barry's Bootcamp in the new mixed-use complex Aventura ParkSquare.

Related Stories

South Florida already boasts many local taco restaurants, such as Coyo and Taquiza. Sagaria admits the area sets a high bar, but he's convinced the restaurant will be successful. "The food isn't Tex-Mex; it's not Mexican. It's a unique category that draws inspiration from those cuisines."

The restaurant executive, who has worked at fine-dining establishments such as Little Nell in Aspen and Danny Meyer concepts, says the menu appeals to many palates, including vegetarian. "It's designed for us to be very accommodating to different dietary concerns." At the end of the day, however, Sagaria says Bartaco serves "food made to be enjoyed with fresh squeezed cocktails in a fun and unpretentious environment."

The menu is broken down into three main sections: tacos, not tacos, and bowls. The average check, Sagaria says, hovers around $25 per person.

Tacos include traditional selections such as Baja fish with chipotle slaw ($2.50), mojo pork carnitas ($2.50), and carne asada ($3.50), as well as nontraditional varieties such as cauliflower ($2.50), swordfish ($3.50), and roast duck with tamarind glaze ($3.50). Items in the "not tacos" section include street corn fritters ($6), gazpacho ($5), and duck quesadilla ($7).

Pair your food with a margarita made to order with Libélula joven tequila, fresh lime, agave, and Combier orange liqueur ($9.50).

The Aventura location leads the way for Bartaco to open other South Florida locations. Sagaria has his sights set on Wynwood next. "We will be expanding down into the Wynwood area later next year. We've been looking at this area for quite some time. We've been trying to understand where we fit and help contribute to the neighborhoods."

Bartaco. 2906 NE 207th St., Suite 104, Aventura; bartaco.com. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >