Miami Bars Open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here, and unless you live in a Publix commercial or a Hallmark movie, things don't always go so well when the whole family gathers under one roof.

The turkey is dry, your abuela is bored, and your uncle is drunk. Clichés? Of course, but they happen.

When all else fails, call an Uber and stop by one of these Miami bars for a little Turkey Day pick-me-up.

Bar Nancy. Celebrate with the Calle Ocho Thanksgiving Hoedown, beginning at 8 p.m. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com.

Batch Gastropub. Batch opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving in case you need to get away from the family. It's open toll 2 a.m. for your after-turkey nightcap. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchmiami.com.

Black Market. This downtown Miami sports bar is open Thanksgiving Day. 168 SE First St., Miami; 305-400-8023; blackmarketmia.com.

Blackbird Ordinary. The Brickell bar will open at 4 p.m. for all of your Thanksgiving drinking needs. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

Broken Shaker. The award-winning bar at the Freehand will open at 5 p.m. with cocktails and a daily punch special. The adjacent 27 Restaurant will open at 6:30 p.m. and offer a special Thanksgiving menu. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Happy's Stork Lounge & Liquor Store. This dive bar and package store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. for a quick drink or if you need to grab a last-minute bottle. 1872 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village, 305-865-3621.

The Jim and Neesie. The bar inside the Generator Hostel will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and dinner and remain open till around midnight. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com.

Las Rosas. Allapattah's funky bar will open at 9 p.m., so if you're in the area and in need of a stiff one, count on Las Rosas' affordable prices to quench your thirst. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com.

Living Room at Faena. This chic little drinking den will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com.

Mac's Club Deuce. Burn the turkey? Need some liquid courage to face the family? No problem: The Deuce will open bright and early at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and won't close till 5 a.m. the next day, so you can start early and keep on drinking. 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200.

Mama Tried. This laid-back downtown Miami bar will open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.

Minibar. South Beach's Minibar will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 418 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach; 305-763-8934; minibarmiami.com.

Monty's Sunset. The iconic bar overlooking the Miami Beach Marina will open at 11:30 a.m. and serve food till 10 p.m. and drinks till 11 on Thanksgiving. 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-672-1148; montyssobe.com.

Purdy Lounge. Purdy, which recently announced it will permanently close in February, will open at 3 p.m. on Turkey Day. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Repour. The bar at the Albion will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; repourbar.com..

Sweet Liberty. Celebrate Friendsgiving with a free turkey dinner beginning at 8 p.m. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

Wall. The lounge at the W South Beach will be open from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com.

Wood Tavern. This Wynwood staple will open at 9 Thanksgiving night. 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com.

UVA at Novotel Brickell. Enjoy a pisco sour at the lobby bar, which opens at 4 p.m. 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; novotelmiami.com.