Popular Fort Lauderdale Margarita Spot Bar Tulio's to Open in Wynwood

One of Wilton Manors' most loved restaurants for Margarita Mondays and Taco Tuesdays is opening in Miami this summer.
June 6, 2024
Bar Tulio's in Wynwood will also offer brunch, serving up plates like lemon ricotta pancakes, breakfast quesadillas, and crab tostada. Bar Tulio's photo

One of Wilton Manors' and Fort Lauderdale's most beloved taco and margarita spots is making its way to Wynwood in Miami this June.

Chef Tulio Alas and acclaimed restaurateurs Brian Parenteau and Douglas Herbst are taking their hotspot Tulio's Tacos & Tequila Bar to Miami in the form of Bar Tulio's, Wynwood's newest tacos and tequila bar.

Bar Tulio's is expected to open in mid-June and will feature delicious tacos, as well as, you guessed it — lots of tequila (more than 200 types, to be exact). Chef Alas is known for his traditional Mexican flavors prepared with a modern twist at his Wilton Manors location, and fans of his can expect these same flavors to be front and center at the Wynwood location. Some menu items New Times' writers are looking forward to trying are the lobster tacos, a Mexican kale salad, and the short rib birria tacos. The location will also offer brunch, serving up plates like lemon ricotta pancakes, breakfast quesadillas, and crab tostada.

But the experience will go beyond the delicious Mexican eats.

The team has paid special attention to the ambiance of the restaurant and bar, which envelops guests with warm red brick walls and a live edge bar as they sip on signature cocktails like "El Diablo" and "Smoked Berry Sangria." Plus, the interior decor includes stylish gold booths, a bright red neon sign that reads, "Tequila Makes My Clothes Come Off," and warm lighting.
click to enlarge a dining room with a giant bar and televsion
Bar Tulio's is expected to open in mid-June and will feature delicious tacos, as well as, you guessed it — lots of tequila
Bar Tulio's photo
"Our vision for Bar Tulio's is for it to be more than just a place to eat; it's an experience," explains Parenteau. "We welcome guests looking to be taken on a journey of epicurean delight, along with those who just want a great hangout spot to enjoy a delicious cocktail or watch the big game. The delicious food and drinks mean it's ideal for everyone."

Plus, for Parenteau, coming back to the 305 was meant to be.

He's an industry veteran who first got his start in the Magic City as a barback in a South Beach nightclub. Since then, he went on to open multiple Fort Lauderdale projects like DrYnk Bar & Lounge, Tulio's Tacos & Tequila Bar, and Patio Bar & Pizza. Now, he's back in his hometown, bringing Tulio's to Miami. "I envision Bar Tulio's as more than just a restaurant or average bar; it is an inviting place where guests can indulge and unwind with friends over a fantastic menu. My goal is to bring a unique, but still local, and definitively 'neighborhood' experience to Miami," adds Parentreau.

The venue is truly a catch-all, tooting itself as the perfect place whether guests want a quick bite, a place to catch a game with a mango margarita in hand, or a fun night out full of libations.

The new restaurant and bar will be the second offering for the restaurateurs and marks the first concept outside of Fort Lauderdale.

Bar Tulio's. 2839 NW First Ave., Miami; bartulios.com. Opening mid-June.
