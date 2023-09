August 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chimba — 2830 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-590-2314; chimbamiami.com

Elcielo — 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (at SLS South Beach); 305-674-1701; elcielomiami.com

Far Out Pizza — 1551 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-200-5683; farout.pizza

Hatch — 715 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8747; hatchbrunch.com

Hidden Speakeasy — 4140 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7554; instagram.com/hidden_speakeasy

Mamo — 931 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-693-2300; mamorestaurant.com

Normandy Gourmandy — 932 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-536-2334; normandygourmandy.com

Olive & Sea — 1881 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-527-6716; oliveandseaftl.com

Ostrow Brasserie — 4850 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-238-7452; ostrowbrasserie.com

Pressed Juicery — 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-990-1932; pressed.com

Pure Green — 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (inside the Goodtime Hotel); thegoodtimehotel.com

Social 27 — 2555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-703-9210; social27miami.com

Tacombi — 275 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-232-3338; tacombi.com

click to enlarge Design District favorite Itamae closed on August 27. Photo by Michael Pissari

Alton Food Hall

Itamae (will reopen)

Juvia

Sherwoods Bistro

Spiga

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare

Big Chicken — Chicken-centric fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal

Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell

Bouchon — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables

Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood

Buena Papa Fry Bar — fry-inspired restaurant opening in Wynwood

Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell

Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral

Casadonna — Italian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality housed in Miami's historic Women's Club

Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami

Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter

Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura

Eva — Michael Beltran's newest Coconut Grove oyster bar and restaurant

Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location

Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell

Felice — opening in Brickell

The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

Gramps 2 — opening soon

Gramps by the Sea — opening soon

Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell

Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant



Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant

The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami

Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach

Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future

Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in former Bahia Mar location

Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter

No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location

Ogawa — art dealer and restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River

Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami

Ostrow Brasserie — French kosher restaurant opening in Buena Vista

Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building

Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations

Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach

Shiso — new restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group

Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location

Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant

Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida

Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach

Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop

Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations

Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami

As summer creeps toward fall, South Floridians have one thing on their mind: the return of tourist season.A month from now, the tri-county area will be a temporary home and endless summer playground for plenty of tourists, part-time residents, and newcomers. And that means lots more traffic, on the streets, in the stores, and — especially frustrating for locals — at our favorite restaurants.That means now is the perfect time to head out and sample all that our August newcomers have to share, from the all-new a la carte menu at the Elcielo at SLS South Beach or slices and subs at Far Out Pizza to the French-kosher fare at Ostrow Brasserie and the Nuevo-Cuban menu at Doce Provisions' newest venture, Social 27.With Miami Spice and its 350-plus roster going strong through September 30, there's still plenty of time to get out there and enjoy the city's best spots — new and old — before the snowbirds return.The end of summer isn't all new and shiny, however. The month of August did serve us several momentous farewells.Little River neighborhood bar and restaurant Sherwoods Bistro announced an unexpected closure, along with Nikkei restaurant Itamae, which shared a closing date but will reopen in a larger space with a more streamlined focus as Itamae Ao. And in Miami Beach, Italian mainstay Spiga closed its doors, while Alton Food Hall appears to operate only as a ghost kitchen space for a handful of remaining vendors.