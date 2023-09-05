August 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

A month from now, the tri-county area will be a temporary home and endless summer playground for plenty of tourists, part-time residents, and newcomers. And that means lots more traffic, on the streets, in the stores, and — especially frustrating for locals — at our favorite restaurants.
That means now is the perfect time to head out and sample all that our August newcomers have to share, from the all-new a la carte menu at the Elcielo at SLS South Beach or slices and subs at Far Out Pizza to the French-kosher fare at Ostrow Brasserie and the Nuevo-Cuban menu at Doce Provisions' newest venture, Social 27.
With Miami Spice and its 350-plus roster going strong through September 30, there's still plenty of time to get out there and enjoy the city's best spots — new and old — before the snowbirds return.
The end of summer isn't all new and shiny, however. The month of August did serve us several momentous farewells.
Little River neighborhood bar and restaurant Sherwoods Bistro announced an unexpected closure, along with Nikkei restaurant Itamae, which shared a closing date but will reopen in a larger space with a more streamlined focus as Itamae Ao. And in Miami Beach, Italian mainstay Spiga closed its doors, while Alton Food Hall appears to operate only as a ghost kitchen space for a handful of remaining vendors.
Openings
- Chimba — 2830 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-590-2314; chimbamiami.com
- Elcielo — 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (at SLS South Beach); 305-674-1701; elcielomiami.com
- Far Out Pizza — 1551 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-200-5683; farout.pizza
- Hatch — 715 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8747; hatchbrunch.com
- Hidden Speakeasy — 4140 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7554; instagram.com/hidden_speakeasy
- Mamo — 931 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-693-2300; mamorestaurant.com
- Normandy Gourmandy — 932 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-536-2334; normandygourmandy.com
- Olive & Sea — 1881 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-527-6716; oliveandseaftl.com
- Ostrow Brasserie — 4850 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-238-7452; ostrowbrasserie.com
- Pressed Juicery — 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-990-1932; pressed.com
- Pure Green — 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (inside the Goodtime Hotel); thegoodtimehotel.com
- Social 27 — 2555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-703-9210; social27miami.com
- Tacombi — 275 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-232-3338; tacombi.com
- Alton Food Hall
- Itamae (will reopen)
- Juvia
- Sherwoods Bistro
- Spiga
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Big Chicken — Chicken-centric fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bouchon — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Buena Papa Fry Bar — fry-inspired restaurant opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
- Casadonna — Italian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality housed in Miami's historic Women's Club
- Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura
- Eva — Michael Beltran's newest Coconut Grove oyster bar and restaurant
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell
- Felice — opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
- Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
- Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in former Bahia Mar location
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
- Ogawa — art dealer and restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Ostrow Brasserie — French kosher restaurant opening in Buena Vista
- Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Shiso — new restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
- Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami