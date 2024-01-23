Aubi & Ramsa and Meat N' Bone Launch Miami's First Adults-Only Gourmet Pop-Up

Aubi & Ramsa, the Miami-based dessert destination that boasts the world's first 21+ ice cream, has partnered with Meat N' Bone to launch Liquor Infused Kitchen: Miami’s first adults-only gourmet street food experience.
The pop-up, hosted in Aubi & Ramsa’s Española Way location in Miami Beach, offers everything you've come to expect from the two innovative brands: the high quality and timeless style of Aubi & Ramsa, the premium proteins of Meat N' Bone, and the creative culinary execution of chef Chucho Rojas, who is the Executive Chef of Meat N' Bone.
The idea to merge for a pop-up was conceived when Aubi & Ramsa cofounder Rafael Ramsa walked into a Meat N' Bone store one day and met owners Luis Mata and Gabriel Lluarado. A friendship soon emerged, along with a business plan to join forces for an experiential kitchen concept on Española Way.
"The stars truly aligned," Ramsa's partner Matias Aubi tells New Times. "Our brands match, and we have the same vision and demand for quality. They specialize in premium proteins; we specialize in premium spirits. And when Chucho [Rojas] became part of the conversation, we knew it was meant to be."
Venezuelan-born and Paris-trained, Rojas takes those flavors and deconstructs them into sauces, crumbles, and other accouterments that enhance the flavors of each dish without overpowering the essence of what makes street food universally loved.
"It's not just the presence of the liquor, but the combination of flavors that makes each dish unique," Aubi explains. “The single-malts, the bourbons, the tequilas — these make a stronger impression. The Champagne and gin infusions are more subtle, but you will still sense them."
Much like the atmosphere, the menu is tailored to be approachable yet sophisticated, curated to include top-shelf presentation (and booze) minus the pretension.
An order of dry-aged New York strip tartare tacos is served with a side of mole blended with Salvación mezcal. The "White Russian Waffle" is accompanied by with smoked salmon, avocado crema, and a Belvedere vodka coffee dipping sauce. A falafel presentation pairs basil, pomegranate, and rich blue (or vegan) cheese with truffle oil and Macallan 12-year-old scotch.
Despite being a premium brand in a city where luxe is life, the menu and the service reflect a straightforward philosophy: simplicity.
"I have had the good fortune to dine all over the world," Aubi says. "And what I have learned is there is beauty in simplicity. And to be on the receiving end of real hospitality. That is luxury."
So come as you are and eat with your hands. "And lick your fingers," he adds. "It's a compliment to the chef."
Liquor Infused Kitchen is open daily from noon to midnight serving brunch, lunch, and dinner. There will also be a daily rotating prix-fixe happy hour available.
Liquor Infused Kitchen pop-up. At Aubi & Ramsa, 440 Española Way, Miami Beach; (855) 282-4726; aubiramsa.com. Open daily from noon to midnight.