 Aubi & Ramsa and Meat N' Bone Launch Miami Beach Gourmet Pop-Up | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Aubi & Ramsa and Meat N' Bone Launch Miami's First Adults-Only Gourmet Pop-Up

The collaboration was conceived when Aubi & Ramsa cofounder Rafael Ramsa walked into a Meat N' Bone boutique one day. The rest is flavor-rich history.
January 23, 2024
Chef Rojas’ menu takes the best parts of Aubi & Ramsa ice cream and deconstructs them into sauces, crumbles, and other accouterments.
Chef Rojas’ menu takes the best parts of Aubi & Ramsa ice cream and deconstructs them into sauces, crumbles, and other accouterments. Aubi & Ramsa photo
Share this:
Aubi & Ramsa, the Miami-based dessert destination that boasts the world's first 21+ ice cream, has partnered with Meat N' Bone to launch Liquor Infused Kitchen: Miami’s first adults-only gourmet street food experience.

The pop-up, hosted in Aubi & Ramsa’s Española Way location in Miami Beach, offers everything you've come to expect from the two innovative brands: the high quality and timeless style of Aubi & Ramsa, the premium proteins of Meat N' Bone, and the creative culinary execution of chef Chucho Rojas, who is the Executive Chef of Meat N' Bone.

The idea to merge for a pop-up was conceived when Aubi & Ramsa cofounder Rafael Ramsa walked into a Meat N' Bone store one day and met owners Luis Mata and Gabriel Lluarado. A friendship soon emerged, along with a business plan to join forces for an experiential kitchen concept on Española Way.

"The stars truly aligned," Ramsa's partner Matias Aubi tells New Times. "Our brands match, and we have the same vision and demand for quality. They specialize in premium proteins; we specialize in premium spirits. And when Chucho [Rojas] became part of the conversation, we knew it was meant to be."
click to enlarge A creative meat sandwich
Despite being a premium brand in a city where luxe is life, Liquor Infused Kitchen aims for simple and delicious.
Aubi & Ramsa photo
Aubi & Ramsa's ice cream line includes flavors like "Agave Dulce de Leche," "Jack and Chocolate," and "Strawberries & Rosé." Every variety is made with premium wine and/or spirits, no preservatives or artificial ingredients, and comes in at 4.9 percent ABV.

Venezuelan-born and Paris-trained, Rojas takes those flavors and deconstructs them into sauces, crumbles, and other accouterments that enhance the flavors of each dish without overpowering the essence of what makes street food universally loved.

"It's not just the presence of the liquor, but the combination of flavors that makes each dish unique," Aubi explains. “The single-malts, the bourbons, the tequilas — these make a stronger impression. The Champagne and gin infusions are more subtle, but you will still sense them."

Much like the atmosphere, the menu is tailored to be approachable yet sophisticated, curated to include top-shelf presentation (and booze) minus the pretension.

An order of dry-aged New York strip tartare tacos is served with a side of mole blended with Salvación mezcal. The "White Russian Waffle" is accompanied by with smoked salmon, avocado crema, and a Belvedere vodka coffee dipping sauce. A falafel presentation pairs basil, pomegranate, and rich blue (or vegan) cheese with truffle oil and Macallan 12-year-old scotch.
click to enlarge Food on a plate with garnish
Despite being a premium brand in a city where luxe is life, the menu at Liquor Infused Kitchen is simple.
Aubi & Ramsa photo
If it's handheld street meat you crave, the "Duck Dog" is a duck sausage and foie gras creation further elevated by a delicate drizzle of chocolate, hazelnut, and Hendrick's gin, while the key lime lobster roll is topped with a citrus salad dressed with St. George Botanivore gin.

Despite being a premium brand in a city where luxe is life, the menu and the service reflect a straightforward philosophy: simplicity.

"I have had the good fortune to dine all over the world," Aubi says. "And what I have learned is there is beauty in simplicity. And to be on the receiving end of real hospitality. That is luxury."

So come as you are and eat with your hands. "And lick your fingers," he adds. "It's a compliment to the chef."

Liquor Infused Kitchen is open daily from noon to midnight serving brunch, lunch, and dinner. There will also be a daily rotating prix-fixe happy hour available.

Liquor Infused Kitchen pop-up. At Aubi & Ramsa, 440 Española Way, Miami Beach; (855) 282-4726; aubiramsa.com. Open daily from noon to midnight.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Theresa Kurtz
Theresa Kurtz
Contact: Theresa Kurtz

Trending

Turkish Smoked Meat Restaurant Meat Moot Is Opening in Brickell

Food & Drink News

Turkish Smoked Meat Restaurant Meat Moot Is Opening in Brickell

By Michelle Muslera
Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Week: Sake Tasting, nightLAB, and Croissant Week

Food & Drink News

Things to Do and Eat in Miami This Week: Sake Tasting, nightLAB, and Croissant Week

By Rachel Costa
This Brickell Pizzeria Sells a 24-Karat Gold and Truffle Pizza for $100 — Because Miami

Food & Drink News

This Brickell Pizzeria Sells a 24-Karat Gold and Truffle Pizza for $100 — Because Miami

By Jesse Scott
Exclusive: New York’s Felice Restaurant Is Opening in Miami Spring 2024

Food & Drink News

Exclusive: New York’s Felice Restaurant Is Opening in Miami Spring 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation