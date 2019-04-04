 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Left to right: Christian Guevara, Katherine Van Der Biest, Giancarlo Guevara.EXPAND
Left to right: Christian Guevara, Katherine Van Der Biest, Giancarlo Guevara.
Juano Abreu

Dbakers in Midtown Offers an Around The World Macaron Menu

Juliana Accioly | April 4, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

At the newly opened sweet studio Dbakers in Midtown, co-owner Giancarlo Guevara is obsessing over the shape of a macaron on display.

"I just spotted it from the corner of my eye and it's not perfectly round. I don't understand how it made it out of the kitchen," he says, getting up to quickly remove it from the glass case. "This is how we spend our days, making sure everything is just right with our confections. From the shape to the taste to the chew, everything needs to be perfect."

His shop, which he owns with his twin Christian Guevara and cousin Katherine Van Der Biest, looks like a  candy box: a colorful 1,000-square-foot space with an open kitchen where guests can watch the sweet confections being made.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

"We are offering upscale sweets in a low-key atmosphere," says Christian. "Essentially, the idea is to have a place where people could stop by and take elegant desserts out for a special occasion or a visit to somebody's home."

The Venezuelan twin brothers started their pastry business as a side hustle at  Hollywood's Yellow Green Market, but they quickly realized that selling their concoctions could turn into a viable enterprise. They brought  Van Der Biest, who specializes in custom artistic cakes, on board and their first brick-and-mortar was born.

For the trio, the shop has become a macaron laboratory of sorts. The idea of sandwiching a pair of shells with a delicious filling goes a long way here, and for the next three months the trio is offering an Around The World of Macarons menu.The special menu will feature 25 unique interpretations filled with traditional flavors from various countries in shades matching their flags.

The options include a Venezuelan-themed Golfeado with muscovado sugar, anise seeds, and cheese; a Lulo, filled with Colombian lulo pate de fruit; a Brazilian coconut beijinho with condemned milk cooked with butter and coconut flakes, an Indian version with white chocolate curry; and the Canada, with maple buttercream and caramelized bacon. Each macaron costs $2.25 and ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics athletes around the world.

Cupcakes cost $3.25 each and can be bought in boxes of four ($12.75), six ($18.50) and one dozen ($36.00). There's also cheesecake ($4.25), mousse cones ($6.50), gluten-free brownies ($4.50). Croissant options include almond, Nutella ($4.25 each), and ham and cheese ($4.75). At the shop's macaron lab, guests can also choose among many options of shells, cream, cream covers, toppings, and sauces to build their own oversized macaron sandwich ($6.50).

To drink, the shop offers espresso ($2), macchiato ($3), chai and chai green tea latte options ($4.50). Flavors like dark chocolate, caramel and Nutella can be added for an extra $0.50. Van Der Biest also decorates and embellishes cakes for any occasion, including weddings and special events.

The trio is currently planning a second location in Coral Gables.

Dbakers. 3501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 786.310.8763;.dbakers.us. Open Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m to  9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: