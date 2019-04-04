Dbakers in Midtown Offers an Around The World Macaron Menu

At the newly opened sweet studio
"I just spotted it from the corner of my eye and it's not perfectly round. I don't understand how it made it out of the kitchen," he says, getting up to quickly remove it from the glass case. "This is how we spend our days, making sure everything is just right with our confections. From the shape to the taste to the chew, everything needs to be perfect."
His shop, which he owns with his twin Christian Guevara and cousin Katherine Van Der Biest, looks like a candy box:
"We are offering upscale sweets in a low-key atmosphere," says Christian. "Essentially, the idea is to have a place where people could stop by and take elegant desserts out for a special occasion or a visit to somebody's home."
The Venezuelan twin brothers started their pastry business as a side hustle at Hollywood's Yellow Green Market, but they quickly realized that selling their concoctions could turn into a viable enterprise. They brought Van Der Biest, who specializes in custom artistic cakes, on board and their first brick-and-mortar was born.
For the trio, the shop has become a macaron laboratory of sorts. The idea of sandwiching a pair of shells with a delicious filling goes a long way here, and for the next three months the trio is offering an Around The World of Macarons menu.The special menu will feature 25 unique interpretations filled with traditional flavors from various countries in shades matching their flags.
The options include a Venezuelan-themed Golfeado with muscovado sugar, anise seeds, and cheese; a Lulo, filled with Colombian
Cupcakes cost $3.25 each and can be bought in boxes of four ($12.75), six ($18.50) and one dozen ($36.00). There's also cheesecake ($4.25), mousse cones ($6.50), gluten-free brownies ($4.50). Croissant options include almond, Nutella ($4.25 each), and ham and cheese ($4.75). At the shop's macaron lab, guests can also choose among many options of shells, cream, cream covers, toppings, and sauces to build their own oversized macaron sandwich ($6.50).
To drink, the shop offers espresso ($2), macchiato ($3), chai and chai green tea latte options ($4.50). Flavors like dark chocolate, caramel and Nutella can be added for an extra $0.50. Van Der Biest also decorates and embellishes cakes for any occasion, including weddings and special events.
The trio is currently planning a second location in Coral Gables.
