Dbakers in Midtown Offers an Around The World Macaron Menu

At the newly opened sweet studio Dbakers in Midtown, co-owner Giancarlo Guevara is obsessing over the shape of a macaron on display.

"I just spotted it from the corner of my eye and it's not perfectly round. I don't understand how it made it out of the kitchen," he says, getting up to quickly remove it from the glass case. "This is how we spend our days, making sure everything is just right with our confections. From the shape to the taste to the chew, everything needs to be perfect."

His shop, which he owns with his twin Christian Guevara and cousin Katherine Van Der Biest, looks like a candy box: a colorful 1,000-square-foot space with an open kitchen where guests can watch the sweet confections being made.