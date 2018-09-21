Miami's Pastelito Papi Bakes the City's Craziest Cuban Pastries

Giovanni Fesser is reinventing Miami's favorite pastry. A couple of years ago, the burly, bearded, 38-year-old Ariete sous-chef was awake in the middle of the night, bouncing between episodes of Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and videos of entrepreneur/motivational speaker Gary Vaynerchuk. For some reason, he began thinking about pastelitos and couldn't stop.

Not long after, he and Ariete chef/owner Michael Beltran presented a pastelito filled with head cheese, fish sauce, and caramel at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Thus, Miami's Pastelito Papi was born.

Today you can find him every Sunday morning at Ariete dishing out wild creations such as the Miami cheesesteak pastelito: A palomilla steak is chopped up and mixed with complete seasoning, lime juice, boiled yuca, and touches of cream and white cheddar. He has also collaborated with El Bagel's Matteson Koche to create a baklava pastelito. However, Fesser's masterpiece is the frita pastelito, which set everything in motion a little over a year ago.