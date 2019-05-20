 


    Herban Planet
More photos of the Rum Renaissance Festival here.
Michelle Eve Sandberg

American Rums Stand Out at the Rum Renaissance Festival

Laine Doss | May 20, 2019 | 10:56am
AA

This year's Rum Renaissance Festival filled the historic Coral Gables Women's Club will fans of the spirit.

And, while rum is most associated with sipping a cocktail under a swaying palm tree somewhere in the Caribbean, the United States is home to some wonderful rums. From Tennessee whiskey country to Islamorada, here are some fine domestic rums to look out for.

Fuji Film Girl

Antelope Island. You don't normally think of Utah when you think of rum producers, but that's just where Antelope Island is made. Named after the largest of ten islands located within the Great Salt Lake, this white rum is crisp with grassy notes. A great rum as a cocktail base, a bottle sells for about $26.95.

Michelle Eve Sandberg

Maggie's Farm. This Pittsburgh-based rum is made from 100% Louisiana turbinado sugar, fermented with a Caribbean-derived rum yeast. The result is a smooth and rich rum. Try the white rum in a cocktail or the pineapple-infused dark rum with a splash of soda. The rums average between $30 to $40 and money is donated from each bottle to pet rescues. So far, over $16,000 has been raised and donated to over thirty different animal rescue shelters: another great reason to buy some.

Laine Doss

Prichard's. Nestled deep in Tennessee whiskey country, just minutes from the famed Jack Daniels distillery, Prichard's makes American rum from table-grade molasses, aged in hand-made charred white oak. The aged rum is fine, but save a bottle of cranberry to make festive old fashioneds next holiday season. A bottle sells for about $45.

Laine Doss

Islamorada Distilling. Islamorada Beer Company has expanded its operations to distilling rum, with brewmaster Stephanie Harper making some fine expressions including a silver rum, a spiced rum, an eight-month-aged rum, and a ten-month-aged rum.  The spiced, with cinnamon and clove notes, would make a great addition to any tiki cocktail. A bottle sells for about $30.

Laine Doss

Ziami. This local rum, distilled in South Florida, is crisp with citrus notes. The Ruby Red Grapefruit rum makes for a great highball with just a splash of soda, but add some pink grapefruit juice and top with prosecco for a fantastic brunch cocktail. A bottle costs about $29.99. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

