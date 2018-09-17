Amaize Opens in Aventura With Customizable Arepas

Amaize, a Venezuelan-inspired arepa bar, is now open in Aventura. The debut marks the concept's fourth location, and a fifth is expected to open before year's end in the food court at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise.

The fast-casual restaurant specializes in customizable arepas — lightly grilled cornmeal pockets stuffed with almost every ingredient imaginable. Options include eggs, cheese, and veggies for breakfast, and tofu, pulled beef, black beans, and shredded white cheese for lunch and dinner.

Like the brand's locations in Doral, Miami Lakes, and Davie, Amaize Aventura allows guests to choose their ingredients, similar to Chipotle's customization process.