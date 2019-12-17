7ty One Restaurant & Coffee Offers a Taste of Venezuela in Miami Beach

Inside their restaurant along Normandy Drive in Miami Beach, chefs Abraham Herrera and Angel di Frisco spend their days cooking side by side, churning out a lineup of traditional Venezuelan fare, including arepas, cachapas, tequeños, and other foods they grew up on.

Both natives of Los Teques, the capital city of the Venezuelan state of Miranda, they set up shop in 2017 after a chance encounter in Miami, where they had moved to escape their country's economic collapse. Over two years, they have seen their spot, 7ty One Restaurant & Coffee, become a lively destination not only for South American expats, but also for the curious and the hungry.

Contemporary pop music fills the 30-seater's indoor dining room, where Herrera's wife, Liliana Arguinzones, constantly checks in on customers to ensure they are enjoying their meals. 7ty One's menu centers on traditional Venezuelan breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes, but also features hamburgers, pasta, seafood, and American pub grub like chicken wings and quesadillas.

"We knew from the start that this area was not Venezuelan, and, in the end, the majority of our clientele turned out to be not Spanish-speaking but actually North American," says Arguinzones, who has owned a restaurant with her husband in their hometown for the past 13 years. "We cater to them and as they keep coming in and trying different things they take a liking to our country's cuisine."

Most popular are the restaurant's lineup of arepas, Venezuela's pouched cornmeal cakes that are naturally gluten-free. There are 18 variations, including domino with black beans and Santa Barbara cheese ($8.99); lomo negro stuffed with roasted loin, black beans, sweet plantain, and Santa Barbara cheese ($11.50); and classic Reina Pepiada (curvy queen), a homage to the first Miss Venezuela Susana Duijm and her favorite arepa stuffing of shredded chicken and creamy sauce ($8.99).

EXPAND 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Photo by Liliana Arguinzones

Larger plates are pabellón criollo, Venezuela's national dish with white rice, black beans and fried plantains ($12.99); and asado negro, marinated eye round cooked with raw brown sugar, green pepper and onion ($14.99). There's also grilled salmon with mushrooms and aioli ($16.99), parrilla rib-eye for two ($55), and 7tyone sampler, where tequeños (fried breaded cheese sticks with white cheese) share a plater with cachapas, (grilled corn pancakes filled with organic white "de mano"cheese), the deep-fried sweet and slaty cornmeal rings called mandocas, fried empanadas filled with beef, and crispy tostones crowned with shredded beef and pink sauce ($21.99).

Aside from an assortment of baked goods, the restaurant serves desserts of guava and cheese croissant ($3.50), Nutella pizza ($10.99), tres leches cake ($5.50), and hot brownie served with ice cream ($9.50).

7tyone diners can choose from wine and beer options, signature coffee blends, and latte options of dulce de leche and iced chai ($4.50 each), along with juices made with papelón con limón ($5.50), mango and passion fruit ($4.90), and a blend of spinach, green apple, lemon, cucumber, pineapple, kiwi, and ginger ($6.99).

"In an area where even restaurants are transient, we've lasted because of how fresh our food is," says Di Frisco, who learned to cook by bouncing between restaurant kitchens in Rome, where he lived for six years. "We make as much as we can in-house: The empanadas, arepas, breads are all our recipes. I've traveled to Homestead to get the good-quality corn to cook with. Nothing we use is ever frozen."

7ty One Restaurant & Coffee. 1130 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach; 786- 495-5181; seventyonerestaurantcoffee.com. Open daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.