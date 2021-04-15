420 Food and Drink Specials in Miami

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
April 20, AKA 420 or 4/20, the unofficial holiday that celebrates marijuana and its culture, is right around the corner.
The holiday is said to have its roots in the early 1970s, when a group of students at San Rafael High School in Marin County, California, would meet every afternoon to get high. The meeting place was the on-campus statue of Louis Pasteur. The time: 4:20 p.m. The hour became code for getting stoned on cannabis.
To honor 420, the cannabis-themed occasion, local restaurants and bars are offering special deals and experiences with a uniquely Miami feel.
Below, a list of the best spots offering 420-inspired food and drink. (BYO weed.)
Blaze Pizza2305 SW 137th Ave., Miami
305-847-9440
blazepizza.com
From April 20 through April 25, Blaze pizza is offering a free upgrade to a high-rise crust via its rewards club to those who order through its website. Available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Coyo Taco2300 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-573-8228
coyo-taco.com
From noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Coyo Taco guests get to spin a giant wheel for a chance to win complimentary favors like a "spice" grinder, rolling papers, and a branded lighter. To cure the munchies, Taco Tuesday specials include half-price tacos in flavors that include coliflor, pollo al carbón, al pastor, and cochinita pibil. Grammy-winning Jamaican-American DJ Walshy Fire will host his weekly Rum and Bass party at the speakeasy starting at 9 p.m.
Eating House804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-448-6524
eatinghousemiami.com
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is offering a new version of his annual multicourse stoner menu, priced at $42.0 per person. The seven-course, family-style meal starts with the "Good" burger (beef tartare sliders with shallot aioli and white cheddar); followed by "Little Nero's" pizza, made with local focaccia, pulled burrata, and San Marzano tomatoes. Next, guests will enjoy the "Krusty Crab," accompanied by Old Bay French fries and lemon and crab remoulade; a "Paddy's Pub" (Philly mac and cheese with truffles and braised short ribs); and "Los Pollos Hermanos," hot chicken tacos topped with chipotle and avocado crema. The meal ends with the "Max," cookies-and-cream panna cotta with Oreo meringue; and "Original Frozen Banana Stand," banana pancakes served with banana caramel and vanilla ice cream.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
and
2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
firemandereks.com
At Fireman Derek's locations in Coconut Grove and Wynwood, guests can munch out on $4.20 slices of cookies-and-cream pie, chocolate peanut butter pie, and minty chocolate grasshopper pie all day on April 20.
Kush Wynwood2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-576-4500
kushhospitality.com
Kush Wynwood will hold Kaptain Kush’s annual birthday celebration on Tuesday, April 20. Guests are invited to peruse 420-friendly vendors, including Chill Otter CBD and Columbia Care, which will provide educational information on obtaining a medical marijuana card. The restaurant will also offer a tap takeover featuring local craft breweries such as Lincoln's Beard Brewery, Beat Culture Brewery, Tarpon River, and 3 Sons.
PinchoVarious locations
pincho.com
The fast-casual restaurant will offer two of its burgers for a discounted price of $4.20 each. Options are the Pincho burger, a beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks, and secret signature sauce; and the "Perfecto," a beef patty topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, potato sticks, and cilantro sauce. The promotion is available only through Pincho’s online ordering system and mobile app and is limited to two burgers per customer. Online orders can be placed between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on April 20.
Stoner's Pizza Joint1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-4851
stonerspizzajoint.com
This pizza restaurant has the most fitting name for 420 Day. Head over to snag $4.20 specials of small cheese pizza, a half-dozen garlic knots, an order of five smoked wings sauced in your flavor of choice, or a batch of six half-baked chocolate-chip cookies.
XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
786-862-5334
xoespressobar.com
At the coffee bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, order any drink and get CBD oil added in for free. The espresso bar offers coffee drinks like cappuccinos and flat whites along with kombucha on tap and tea.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.