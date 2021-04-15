420 Food and Drink Specials in Miami

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

April 20, AKA 420 or 4/20, the unofficial holiday that celebrates marijuana and its culture, is right around the corner.

The holiday is said to have its roots in the early 1970s, when a group of students at San Rafael High School in Marin County, California, would meet every afternoon to get high. The meeting place was the on-campus statue of Louis Pasteur. The time: 4:20 p.m. The hour became code for getting stoned on cannabis.

To honor 420, the cannabis-themed occasion, local restaurants and bars are offering special deals and experiences with a uniquely Miami feel.

Below, a list of the best spots offering 420-inspired food and drink. (BYO weed.)

EXPAND Blaze Pizza is offering an upgrade for 420 Day. Photo Courtesy of Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza 2305 SW 137th Ave., Miami

305-847-9440

blazepizza.com 2305 SW 137th Ave., Miami305-847-9440



From April 20 through April 25, Blaze pizza is offering a free upgrade to a high-rise crust via its rewards club to those who order through its website. Available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

EXPAND Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Coyo Taco 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-573-8228

coyo-taco.com 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami305-573-8228



From noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Coyo Taco guests get to spin a giant wheel for a chance to win complimentary favors like a "spice" grinder, rolling papers, and a branded lighter. To cure the munchies, Taco Tuesday specials include half-price tacos in flavors that include coliflor, pollo al carbón, al pastor, and cochinita pibil. Grammy-winning Jamaican-American DJ Walshy Fire will host his weekly Rum and Bass party at the speakeasy starting at 9 p.m.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-448-6524

eatinghousemiami.com 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables305-448-6524



Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is offering a new version of his annual multicourse stoner menu, priced at $42.0 per person. The seven-course, family-style meal starts with the "Good" burger (beef tartare sliders with shallot aioli and white cheddar); followed by "Little Nero's" pizza, made with local focaccia, pulled burrata, and San Marzano tomatoes. Next, guests will enjoy the "Krusty Crab," accompanied by Old Bay French fries and lemon and crab remoulade; a "Paddy's Pub" (Philly mac and cheese with truffles and braised short ribs); and "Los Pollos Hermanos," hot chicken tacos topped with chipotle and avocado crema. The meal ends with the "Max," cookies-and-cream panna cotta with Oreo meringue; and "Original Frozen Banana Stand," banana pancakes served with banana caramel and vanilla ice cream.

EXPAND Fireman Derek's festive pies. Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-502-2396

and

2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-703-3623

firemandereks.com 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove786-502-2396and2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami786-703-3623



At Fireman Derek's locations in Coconut Grove and Wynwood, guests can munch out on $4.20 slices of cookies-and-cream pie, chocolate peanut butter pie, and minty chocolate grasshopper pie all day on April 20.

Kaptain Kush's birthday is coming up. Photo courtesy of Kush

Kush Wynwood 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-576-4500

kushhospitality.com 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-576-4500



Kush Wynwood will hold Kaptain Kush’s annual birthday celebration on Tuesday, April 20. Guests are invited to peruse 420-friendly vendors, including Chill Otter CBD and Columbia Care, which will provide educational information on obtaining a medical marijuana card. The restaurant will also offer a tap takeover featuring local craft breweries such as Lincoln's Beard Brewery, Beat Culture Brewery, Tarpon River, and 3 Sons.

Pinch Burger has 420 deals on select burgers. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Pincho Various locations

pincho.com Various locations



The fast-casual restaurant will offer two of its burgers for a discounted price of $4.20 each. Options are the Pincho burger, a beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks, and secret signature sauce; and the "Perfecto," a beef patty topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, potato sticks, and cilantro sauce. The promotion is available only through Pincho’s online ordering system and mobile app and is limited to two burgers per customer. Online orders can be placed between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on April 20.

EXPAND Smoked chicken wings at Stoner's Pizza Joint. Photo courtesy Stoner's Pizza Joint

Stoner's Pizza Joint 1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-533-4851

stonerspizzajoint.com 1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-533-4851



This pizza restaurant has the most fitting name for 420 Day. Head over to snag $4.20 specials of small cheese pizza, a half-dozen garlic knots, an order of five smoked wings sauced in your flavor of choice, or a batch of six half-baked chocolate-chip cookies.

EXPAND CBD-infused coffee drinks at XO Espresso Bar. Courtesy of XO Espresso

XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

786-862-5334

xoespressobar.com 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach786-862-5334



At the coffee bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, order any drink and get CBD oil added in for free. The espresso bar offers coffee drinks like cappuccinos and flat whites along with kombucha on tap and tea.