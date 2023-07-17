Miami Food Events This Week: Sake Pairing, Thai Street Food, and a Punch Room Pop-Up

This week's Miami food and drink events include a sake-pairing dinner, a new happy hour at P.F. Chang's, an international dinner series featuring Thai street food, and a double-barreled Punch Room pop-up at the Miami Beach Edition.
Makoto's dining room
Photo by Jason Varney
Tatenokawa Sake Dinner at Makoto
With so many beer, wine, and bourbon pairing dinners in our midst, it's refreshing to see different spirits take center stage. If sake is your jam, Makoto's got you covered. The restaurant is partnering with Tatenokawa Brewery
this week for an exclusive sake-pairing dinner. The evening's meal starts with canapés, followed by a five-course menu crafted to accompany the brewery's top-shelf Junmai Daiginjo sakes. Dishes include Wagyu tartare and A5 Wagyu shabu-shabu. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at 9700 Collins Ave. (in Bal Harbour Shops), Bal Harbour; $275 via opentable.com.
P.F. Chang's celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new happy hour and plenty of birthday specials.
P.F. Chang’s photo
P.F. Chang's 30th Birthday Celebration
P.F. Chang's is turning 30 this month, and to celebrate the milestone birthday, the Asian-inspired brand will launch an all-new nationwide happy hour menu. Starting July 19, P.F. Chang's introduces its "Lucky 8 Happy Hour," offering $8 signature dishes and drinks, including crispy green beans, tempura calamari, hand-folded crab wontons, and four cocktails. The celebration doesn't stop there. From July 19-21, P.F. Chang's restaurants will give away more than $30,000 in prizes for guests dining in-restaurant during happy hour with scratch-off cards for a chance to win a $30 gift card prize. On July 19-23, rewards members can also earn double points. From July 19 through August 19, the brand invites fans to follow, like, share, and comment on posts via Instagram
for a chance to win $100 gift cards. Happy Hour launches Wednesday, July 19, from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, various locations; pfchangs.com.
The dining room at Beaker & Gray
Beaker & Gray photo
International Dinner Series at Beaker & Gray
Beaker & Gray's international dinner series continues this Thursday with a homage to Thai street food. The dinner includes a five-course menu created especially for the event by chef/owner Brian Nasajon. The bar team will welcome guests with the perfect cocktail: a "Mai Thai," prepared with a blend of Plantation dark rum, Copali rum, curry-infused Falernum liqueur, yogurt, peanut, and coconut water. Then sit back while the kitchen serves up a coconut soup, followed by glass noodle salad, chicken satay, crab pad Thai with pickled bacon and tamarind, and, for dessert, sticky coconut rice with preserved mango, tres leches ice cream, and green mango syrup. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; $97 via resy.com.
The Miami Beach Edition will host a double-barreled, punch-themed pop-up.
Miami Beach Edition photo
Punch Room Pop-Ups
On Thursday, the Tampa Edition Punch Room mixologists host an evening of old Hollywood glamour in Miami Beach with a menu of curated custom punches by master mixologist Tural Hasanov. Specialty punches include the "Sailor's Cup," a milk punch that blends whiskey, coffee liquor, Earl Grey tea, condensed milk, and a splash of lemon juice; the "Maracaibo," a mix of spiced chiles and an Italian bitter liqueur topped with peppered papaya syrup; and the "Principe de Gales," which combines bourbon, whiskey, and cognac for a harmonious blend. On Friday, the London Edition team of Anthony Callegari and Gianluca Delli Rocioli steps up with offerings that include the "Flor de Jalisco" (made with chamomile, vanilla, hibiscus tea, apple cider, and lime juice spiked with tequila) and the "Firefall Punch," which features scotch sweetened with banana liqueur. Bonus: The Miami Beach Edition team has crafted a punch to pair with various small plates and bite-sized desserts. 8 to 11 p.m., Thursday, July 20, and 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 21, at the Matador Bar; 2901 Collins Ave. (in the Miami Beach Edition), Miami Beach; matadorroom.com.