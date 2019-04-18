4/20 Day Food and Drink Specials

Saturday is 4/20 Day, a celebration of stoner culture and the opportunity to scarf down childhood favorites made by Miami's favorite chefs and CBD cocktails.
So, whether you're hankering for an aduly version of a juice box or some CBD grilled cheese, here are the best 4/20-inspired food and drink for 4/20 day!
Barter Wynwood
255 NW 27 Terr., Miami
786-388-0377
barterwynwood.com
On Saturday, April 20 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Wynwood bar will host a 420 edition of Dame tu Cosita with DJ's Chato and Wasabi. WYN - Wood Fire Grill will serve food and bartenders will pour "liquid marijuana" cocktails.
Batch Gastro Pub
30 SW 12 St, Miami
305-808-5555
batchmiami.com
Batch will offer a 420-inspired menu of Adult juice boxes, CaptWe’ve got just what you need for those munchies cravings! Batch Gastro Pub has designed a 420 inspired menu filled with Adult Juice Boxes, Cap'n Crunch oughnut holes, and other items. les and even more delicious offerings. The special menu will be offered April 18 to April 21.
Caja Caliente
2634 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
786-398-5137
caja-caliente.com
On 4/20 Day, order lechon and pollo tacos all day for $4.20.
Coyo Taco
2300 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-573-8228
1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786-773-3337
coyo-taco.com
Both the Brickell and Wynwood locations will offer a special milk and cookie pairing on April 20. The Oaxacan milk and cookies are Mexican-style wedding cookies stuffed with chocolate, walnut, and hemp and served with homemade coconut-almond horchata milk ($7). The cookies and milk will also be available through UberEats.
Eating House
804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-448-6524
eatinghousemiami.com
Giorgio Rapicavoli's seventh annual 4/20 dinner will take place on April 19 and April 20. This reservation-only dinner costs $42.0 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes stoner-themed foods like "Harold & Kumar go to White Castle", Wagyu beef tartare sliders with pickled shallot aioli and potato bread; "Up in Smoke", smoked cheddar queso, crispy tortillas, green onion crema, and salsa asada; "Friday", shoestring fries with black truffle gravy and applewood smoked bacon; "Fast Times at Ridgemont HIgh", Fiesta mac and cheese with Italian breadcrunbs and San MArzano tomato sauce; "The Big Lebowski", Whitr Russian hot chicken, coffee maple, and carrot pickles; "Pineapple Express", pineapple upside down pancakes with rum syrup. toasted coconut, and lime; and "Half Baked", brown butter, sea salt, and dark chocolate chip cookie dough.
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale
954-533-7507
greenbarkitchen.com
The Fort Lauderdale plant-based eatery will offer a special menu of items for 4/20 Day including grilled "cheeeze" and tots or fries served with CBD hot sauce ($8.95); grilled "cheeeze" with smoked tomato soup, CBD pesto, a dn mixed greens ($13.25); fried mac 'n cheese bites with spicy rd pepper coulis and CBD pesto ($8.95); a veggie cruncher — a crispy tortilla layered with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion, sausage crumble, and CBD ched’r cheese, wrapped and grilled in a spinach tortilla ($12.99); and root beer floats ($8.50).
Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
3067 Grand Ave., Miami
305-444-0216
jaguarspot.com
On 4/20, order a pisco sour or non-alcoholic Aguq fresca and upgrade it with CBD oil or a CBD honey stick for $2 extra.
Ms. Cheezious
7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-989-4019
mscheezious.com
On Saturday, April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., Ms. Cheezious is hosting a Freshly Baked pizza party with live music by Q-Jam. Enjoy Neopolitan-style pizza at the restaurant's backyard. Favorites include classic Margherita, pepperoni, pork bleey carbonara, and a green pizza with rosemary pesto and artichoke ($10 each).
No. 3 Social
50 NW 24th St., Miami
305-395-5811
no3social.com
No. 3 Social will offer limited-edition CBD-infused cocktails all weekend from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21. Drinks include the High Times with matcha, honey, lime juice, aquafaba, St. Germain, gin, and CBD oil ($16) and the Honey Pot with mint syrup, lime juice, cucumber juice, gree chartreuse, mezcal, and CBD gummies ($17).
Peacock Garden Bistro
2889 MacFarlane Rd., Miami
305-774-3332
peacockspot.com
Enjoy an espresso martini or Berry Mimosa at Peacock Garden Bistro on 4/20 Day. Upgrade your cocktail for a bit more fun and excitement. For $2, upgrade to include a CBD oil or CBD Honey Stick in your drink!
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th St., Miami
305-814-5365
thesacredspacemiami.com/plant-miami
Celebrate 4/20 Day at Plant Miami with CBD-infused drinks and exclusive dessert specials including CBD spritzers ($10), the Plant medicine cocktail ($12), and a blackberry cheesecale with vanilla-cashew crust, coconut CBD lime cream, fresh blackberries, and CBD mint sauce drizzle ($18).
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
2299 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-444-2955
talaveraspot.com
Enjoy a grilled pineapple jalapeno margarita ($11) or the Ambitious cocktail ($12) and upgrade it with CBD oil or a CBD honey stick for $2 extra on April 20.
