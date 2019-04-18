4/20 Day Food and Drink Specials

Saturday is 4/20 Day, a celebration of stoner culture and the opportunity to scarf down childhood favorites made by Miami's favorite chefs and CBD cocktails.

So, whether you're hankering for an aduly version of a juice box or some CBD grilled cheese, here are the best 4/20-inspired food and drink for 4/20 day!

Cocktails and Latin street food Courtesy Barter

Barter Wynwood

255 NW 27 Terr., Miami

786-388-0377

barterwynwood.com



On Saturday, April 20 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Wynwood bar will host a 420 edition of Dame tu Cosita with DJ's Chato and Wasabi. WYN - Wood Fire Grill will serve food and bartenders will pour "liquid marijuana" cocktails.

Adult juice box and more Batch Gastropub

Batch Gastro Pub

30 SW 12 St, Miami

305-808-5555

batchmiami.com



Batch will offer a 420-inspired menu of Adult juice boxes, CaptWe’ve got just what you need for those munchies cravings! Batch Gastro Pub has designed a 420 inspired menu filled with Adult Juice Boxes, Cap'n Crunch oughnut holes, and other items. les and even more delicious offerings. The special menu will be offered April 18 to April 21.

Tacos and more at Caja Caliente. Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente

2634 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

786-398-5137

caja-caliente.com



On 4/20 Day, order lechon and pollo tacos all day for $4.20.

EXPAND Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

2300 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-573-8228

1111 SW First Ave., Miami

786-773-3337

coyo-taco.com

Both the Brickell and Wynwood locations will offer a special milk and cookie pairing on April 20. The Oaxacan milk and cookies are Mexican-style wedding cookies stuffed with chocolate, walnut, and hemp and served with homemade coconut-almond horchata milk ($7). The cookies and milk will also be available through UberEats.

Pineapple Express Giorgio Rapicavoli

Eating House

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-448-6524

eatinghousemiami.com



Giorgio Rapicavoli's seventh annual 4/20 dinner will take place on April 19 and April 20. This reservation-only dinner costs $42.0 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes stoner-themed foods like "Harold & Kumar go to White Castle", Wagyu beef tartare sliders with pickled shallot aioli and potato bread; "Up in Smoke", smoked cheddar queso, crispy tortillas, green onion crema, and salsa asada; "Friday", shoestring fries with black truffle gravy and applewood smoked bacon; "Fast Times at Ridgemont HIgh", Fiesta mac and cheese with Italian breadcrunbs and San MArzano tomato sauce; "The Big Lebowski", Whitr Russian hot chicken, coffee maple, and carrot pickles; "Pineapple Express", pineapple upside down pancakes with rum syrup. toasted coconut, and lime; and "Half Baked", brown butter, sea salt, and dark chocolate chip cookie dough.

Green Bar & Kitchen's BAD burger Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale

954-533-7507

greenbarkitchen.com



The Fort Lauderdale plant-based eatery will offer a special menu of items for 4/20 Day including grilled "cheeeze" and tots or fries served with CBD hot sauce ($8.95); grilled "cheeeze" with smoked tomato soup, CBD pesto, a dn mixed greens ($13.25); fried mac 'n cheese bites with spicy rd pepper coulis and CBD pesto ($8.95); a veggie cruncher — a crispy tortilla layered with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion, sausage crumble, and CBD ched’r cheese, wrapped and grilled in a spinach tortilla ($12.99); and root beer floats ($8.50).

Pisco Sour and CBD Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

3067 Grand Ave., Miami

305-444-0216

jaguarspot.com



On 4/20, order a pisco sour or non-alcoholic Aguq fresca and upgrade it with CBD oil or a CBD honey stick for $2 extra.

Ms. Cheezious

7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-989-4019

mscheezious.com



On Saturday, April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., Ms. Cheezious is hosting a Freshly Baked pizza party with live music by Q-Jam. Enjoy Neopolitan-style pizza at the restaurant's backyard. Favorites include classic Margherita, pepperoni, pork bleey carbonara, and a green pizza with rosemary pesto and artichoke ($10 each).

CBD-infused cocktail No. 3 Social

No. 3 Social

50 NW 24th St., Miami

305-395-5811

no3social.com



No. 3 Social will offer limited-edition CBD-infused cocktails all weekend from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21. Drinks include the High Times with matcha, honey, lime juice, aquafaba, St. Germain, gin, and CBD oil ($16) and the Honey Pot with mint syrup, lime juice, cucumber juice, gree chartreuse, mezcal, and CBD gummies ($17).

Berry Mimosa Peacock Garden

Peacock Garden Bistro

2889 MacFarlane Rd., Miami

305-774-3332

peacockspot.com



Enjoy an espresso martini or Berry Mimosa at Peacock Garden Bistro on 4/20 Day. Upgrade your cocktail for a bit more fun and excitement. For $2, upgrade to include a CBD oil or CBD Honey Stick in your drink!

Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine. Plant Miami

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th St., Miami

305-814-5365

thesacredspacemiami.com/plant-miami



Celebrate 4/20 Day at Plant Miami with CBD-infused drinks and exclusive dessert specials including CBD spritzers ($10), the Plant medicine cocktail ($12), and a blackberry cheesecale with vanilla-cashew crust, coconut CBD lime cream, fresh blackberries, and CBD mint sauce drizzle ($18).

CBD infused the Ambitious Talavera Cocina Mexicana

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

2299 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-444-2955

talaveraspot.com



Enjoy a grilled pineapple jalapeno margarita ($11) or the Ambitious cocktail ($12) and upgrade it with CBD oil or a CBD honey stick for $2 extra on April 20.