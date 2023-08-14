New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Chimba, Marker 88, and Ostrow Brasserie

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Chimba2830 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-558-5898
chimbamiami.comArgentinian-based restaurant group Grupo Alfoz has expanded to Miami with the debut of its all-day eatery, Chimba. In Latin America, "chimba" is a slang term used to describe something either really good or really bad. In this case, it references the group's restaurant that celebrates Latin American flavors and cultures ranging from Argentina and Mexico to Peru. The menu features a wide range of brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes, from homemade empanadas and acai bowls and small to large plates. Try the in-house cured fish served atop sourdough toast with chive cream cheese, sunchoke, tangerine, and sprouts; a choripán sandwich filled with chorizo, salsa criolla, lettuce, and aioli; and the key lime tres leches layered with key lime custard, Italian meringue, and vanilla streusel. For drinks, the bar offers wine, beer, specialty cocktails, vermouth, and a gin and tonic menu. Signature libations include the "Terré Collins" shaken with gin, yerba mate syrup, sauvignon blanc, fresh grapefruit, lemon juice, basil, and fever tree tonic. Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight.
Marker 8888000 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada
305-852-9315
marker88.netMarker 88, the iconic restaurant in Plantation Key in the Village of Islamorada, has officially reopened its doors after an extensive renovation. The longtime establishment, which opened in 1967, now features a new kitchen and expanded beachfront bar and dining areas, allowing guests to explore new and globally inspired dishes. The 2.5-acre property also boasts two tiki bars serving a range of cocktails, local beer with 18 craft draft taps, and wine. The updated food menu fuses the cultural traditions of the West Indies, Polynesia, and French Caribbean with highlights that include Caribbean-inspired curries; Floridia-style jerk chicken fajitas served with housemade roti and tropical sauces; and a variety of chilled shellfish and sushi. Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ostrow Brasserie4850 NW Second Ave., Miami
786-409-5964
ostrowbrasserie.comThe Magic City recently welcomed an all-new type of establishment: a French restaurant with a Kosher twist from chef/owner Olivia Ostrow. The quaint brasserie features an open kitchen where dishes are created to transport diners to the streets of Paris. Menu highlights include the trout amandine, orange duck confit served with braised caramelized endive and potatoes, and beef bourguignon with carrots and shallots. Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.