New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Casa Xabi, Manta Nikkei, Raising Cane's

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Basque-inspired Casa Xabi in Coconut Grove, the grand opening of Wynwood newcomer Manta Nikkei, and a third Miami location for fast-casual restaurant chain Raising Cane's.The former Taco Way space is now home to Casa Xabi, a new take on Basque-style cuisine from chef Xabier Oteiza. Here, a white tablecloth setting offers an upmarket vibe to find acorn-fed Iberian ham and sausage, hearty rice dishes, and seafood like the txipirones en su tinta — squid prepared in its ink and topped with a slow-cooked egg.Peruvian and Japanese cuisine come together at the newly opened Manta Nikkei in Wynwood. The menu offers a familiar selection of fusion dishes, including sushi, sashimi, nigiri, ceviche, and tiradito, each thoughtfully prepared using traditional Japanese techniques. However, what sets this restaurant apart from the rest is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients imported from Peru, from ají amarillo, camote, and quinoa to fresh seafood and fish sourced from the country's coastal waters. Pair them with a menu of creative, tropical-inspired cocktails. Environmentally conscious diners, take note: The restaurant prides itself on sustainability, using renewable energy and incorporating biodegradable materials into its daily operation.Chicken finger-focused, fast-casual restaurant Raising Cane's — which made its Miami debut last November with its first Florida location in Homestead — recently opened a third location in Cutler Bay. The restaurant is best known for its white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its secret-recipe Cane's sauce, served alongside the brand's crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and fresh-brewed sweet tea or fresh-squeezed lemonade. The Cutler Bay restaurant will serve customers via online ordering, takeout, dine-in, and patio seating.