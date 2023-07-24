Navigation
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Casa Xabi, Manta Nikkei, Raising Cane's

July 24, 2023 9:00AM

Casa Xabi brings Basque-inspired cuisine to Coconut Grove. Casa Xabi photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Basque-inspired Casa Xabi in Coconut Grove, the grand opening of Wynwood newcomer Manta Nikkei, and a third Miami location for fast-casual restaurant chain Raising Cane's.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Almejas con arroz (clams with rice) at Casa Xabi in Coconut Grove
Casa Xabi photo

Casa Xabi

3145 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove
786-641-5102
casaxabi.com
The former Taco Way space is now home to Casa Xabi, a new take on Basque-style cuisine from chef Xabier Oteiza. Here, a white tablecloth setting offers an upmarket vibe to find acorn-fed Iberian ham and sausage, hearty rice dishes, and seafood like the txipirones en su tinta — squid prepared in its ink and topped with a slow-cooked egg. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge
Manta Nikkei brings its take on Peruvian-Japanese fusion to Wynwood.
Manta Nikkei Wynwood photo

Manta Nikkei

102 NW 25th St., Miami
305-397-8275
manta-restaurants.com
Peruvian and Japanese cuisine come together at the newly opened Manta Nikkei in Wynwood. The menu offers a familiar selection of fusion dishes, including sushi, sashimi, nigiri, ceviche, and tiradito, each thoughtfully prepared using traditional Japanese techniques. However, what sets this restaurant apart from the rest is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients imported from Peru, from ají amarillo, camote, and quinoa to fresh seafood and fish sourced from the country's coastal waters. Pair them with a menu of creative, tropical-inspired cocktails. Environmentally conscious diners, take note: The restaurant prides itself on sustainability, using renewable energy and incorporating biodegradable materials into its daily operation. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge
Raising Cane's opened its third Miami location in Cutler Bay.
Raising Cane's photo

Raising Cane's

19705 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay
786-650-3091
raisingcanes.com
Chicken finger-focused, fast-casual restaurant Raising Cane's — which made its Miami debut last November with its first Florida location in Homestead — recently opened a third location in Cutler Bay. The restaurant is best known for its white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its secret-recipe Cane's sauce, served alongside the brand's crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and fresh-brewed sweet tea or fresh-squeezed lemonade. The Cutler Bay restaurant will serve customers via online ordering, takeout, dine-in, and patio seating. 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Contact: Nicole Danna

