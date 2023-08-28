New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Pressed Juicery, Pure Green, and Social 27 Supper Club

[email protected]

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the first South Florida location of Hollywood-based Pressed, Pure Green at Goodtime Hotel, and the grand opening of Cuban-inspired supper club Social 27 from the owners of Doce Provisions.Los Angeles-based cold-pressed juice and wellness brand Pressed — formerly Pressed Juicery — has opened its first Florida store in Boca Raton. Located at the Town Center at Boca Raton, the shop serves the brand's more than 35 varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milk, and health-minded "shots" alongside its plant-based soft serve dubbed "Freeze," made from fruits, nuts, and vegetables. All Pressed products are certified Kosher and gluten- and dairy-free.Pure Green, one of the nation's largest cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar franchise chains, has opened on the ground floor of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. The new South Beach store serves fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and wellness shots. For food, find toasts topped with fruit, nut butter, or avocado alongside steel-cut oatmeal bowls. A lounge space is decorated to match the hotel's teal and pink aesthetic.Chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla, creators of Doce Provisions, have welcomed a new restaurant that blends contemporary Cuban dishes and island-inspired cocktails. The Social 27 menu draws inspiration from Nuevo Cubano gastronomy, offering modernized Cuban dishes with hints of Caribbean flair while paying homage to la Pequeña Habana and capturing the lively essence of classic Cuban favorites. Signature dinner menu items include the "Tiradito Cienfuegos" — daily fresh fish crudo served in a charred sofrito leche de tigre and topped with smoked salmon eggs and boniato chips. The "Spaghetini" blends parmesan dashi cream, tomato confit, and aji Camarillo flavors. At the bar, cocktails marry Cuba's historical tapestry with contemporary drink preferences as with the "el Viejo Fashioned," a twist on the classic made with bourbon, basil, honey, and blackberry bitters or "Mi Amigo en Cartagena," that pairs sour-sweet Colombian lulo with passionfruit and mezcal.