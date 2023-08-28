New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Pressed Juicery, Pure Green, and Social 27 Supper Club

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Pressed (Town Center at Boca Raton)6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton
561-990-1932
pressed.comLos Angeles-based cold-pressed juice and wellness brand Pressed — formerly Pressed Juicery — has opened its first Florida store in Boca Raton. Located at the Town Center at Boca Raton, the shop serves the brand's more than 35 varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milk, and health-minded "shots" alongside its plant-based soft serve dubbed "Freeze," made from fruits, nuts, and vegetables. All Pressed products are certified Kosher and gluten- and dairy-free. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pure Green at the Goodtime Hotel
601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-536-2273
puregreenfranchise.com
Pure Green, one of the nation's largest cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar franchise chains, has opened on the ground floor of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. The new South Beach store serves fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and wellness shots. For food, find toasts topped with fruit, nut butter, or avocado alongside steel-cut oatmeal bowls. A lounge space is decorated to match the hotel's teal and pink aesthetic. Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Social 27 Supper Club
2555 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-703-9210
social27miami.com
Chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla, creators of Doce Provisions, have welcomed a new restaurant that blends contemporary Cuban dishes and island-inspired cocktails. The Social 27 menu draws inspiration from Nuevo Cubano gastronomy, offering modernized Cuban dishes with hints of Caribbean flair while paying homage to la Pequeña Habana and capturing the lively essence of classic Cuban favorites. Signature dinner menu items include the "Tiradito Cienfuegos" — daily fresh fish crudo served in a charred sofrito leche de tigre and topped with smoked salmon eggs and boniato chips. The "Spaghetini" blends parmesan dashi cream, tomato confit, and aji Camarillo flavors. At the bar, cocktails marry Cuba's historical tapestry with contemporary drink preferences as with the "el Viejo Fashioned," a twist on the classic made with bourbon, basil, honey, and blackberry bitters or "Mi Amigo en Cartagena," that pairs sour-sweet Colombian lulo with passionfruit and mezcal. Tuesday through Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.