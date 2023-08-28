 3 New Miami Restaurants: Pressed, Pure Green, Social 27 Supper Club | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Pressed Juicery, Pure Green, and Social 27 Supper Club

An LA juice bar opens in South Florida and the owners of Doce Provisions welcome a contemporary Cuban establishment.
August 28, 2023
The owners of Doce Provisions have opened Social 27 Supper Club in Little Havana.
The owners of Doce Provisions have opened Social 27 Supper Club in Little Havana. The Louis Collection
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the first South Florida location of Hollywood-based Pressed, Pure Green at Goodtime Hotel, and the grand opening of Cuban-inspired supper club Social 27 from the owners of Doce Provisions.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Pressed (formerly Pressed Juicery) has opened its first Florida location in Boca Raton.
Pressed photo

Pressed (Town Center at Boca Raton)

6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton
561-990-1932
pressed.com
Los Angeles-based cold-pressed juice and wellness brand Pressed — formerly Pressed Juicery — has opened its first Florida store in Boca Raton. Located at the Town Center at Boca Raton, the shop serves the brand's more than 35 varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milk, and health-minded "shots" alongside its plant-based soft serve dubbed "Freeze," made from fruits, nuts, and vegetables. All Pressed products are certified Kosher and gluten- and dairy-free. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
Pure Green has opened inside the Goodtime Hotel.
Pure Green photo

Pure Green at the Goodtime Hotel

601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-536-2273
puregreenfranchise.com
Pure Green, one of the nation's largest cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar franchise chains, has opened on the ground floor of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. The new South Beach store serves fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and wellness shots. For food, find toasts topped with fruit, nut butter, or avocado alongside steel-cut oatmeal bowls. A lounge space is decorated to match the hotel's teal and pink aesthetic. Daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
The bar at Social 27 Supper Club
The Louis Collection

Social 27 Supper Club

2555 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-703-9210
social27miami.com
Chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla, creators of Doce Provisions, have welcomed a new restaurant that blends contemporary Cuban dishes and island-inspired cocktails. The Social 27 menu draws inspiration from Nuevo Cubano gastronomy, offering modernized Cuban dishes with hints of Caribbean flair while paying homage to la Pequeña Habana and capturing the lively essence of classic Cuban favorites. Signature dinner menu items include the "Tiradito Cienfuegos" — daily fresh fish crudo served in a charred sofrito leche de tigre and topped with smoked salmon eggs and boniato chips. The "Spaghetini" blends parmesan dashi cream, tomato confit, and aji Camarillo flavors. At the bar, cocktails marry Cuba's historical tapestry with contemporary drink preferences as with the "el Viejo Fashioned," a twist on the classic made with bourbon, basil, honey, and blackberry bitters or "Mi Amigo en Cartagena," that pairs sour-sweet Colombian lulo with passionfruit and mezcal. Tuesday through Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Hidden Speakeasy in Oakland Park Is an Elegant Enclave for Cocktails

Openings & Closings

Hidden Speakeasy in Oakland Park Is an Elegant Enclave for Cocktails

By Liz Tracy
The Wharf Miami Is Closing and You Don't Want to Miss the Farewell Party

Openings & Closings

The Wharf Miami Is Closing and You Don't Want to Miss the Farewell Party

By Nicole Danna
Motek to Open Its Largest Location Yet at Brickell City Centre

Openings & Closings

Motek to Open Its Largest Location Yet at Brickell City Centre

By Jesse Scott
This Miami Heat Legend Is Bringing His Fast-Food Chicken Restaurant to Doral

Openings & Closings

This Miami Heat Legend Is Bringing His Fast-Food Chicken Restaurant to Doral

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation