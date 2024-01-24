 Miami Restaurants and Chefs Selected as 2024 James Beard Awards Semifinalists | Miami New Times
These Miami Restaurants and Chefs Are 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists highlight some of Miami's favorite chefs, bakeries, and restaurants.
January 24, 2024
Zak the Baker is once again a semifinalist for "Outstanding Bakery" in the James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Zak the Baker is once again a semifinalist for "Outstanding Bakery" in the James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards. Zak the Baker photo
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for 2024's Restaurant and Chef Awards, among the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation.

From bakeries to wine programs, three Miami restaurants and three South Florida chefs are in the running as 2024 semifinalists in four different categories.

The 2024 selections highlight some of Miami's favorite chefs, bakeries, and restaurants, including two popular bakeries, Zak the Baker and Caracas Bakery, and Italian favorite Macchialina in Miami Beach.

South Florida's 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists are listed below.
click to enlarge Golden guava and cheese pastries at Zak the Baker
Guava y queso pastelitos at Zak the Baker
Zak the Baker photo
Outstanding Bakery
click to enlarge Portrait of Manuel and Jesus Brazon in their kitchen
Manuel and Jesus Brazon
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
click to enlarge A closeup of pasta in a white bowl
Macchialina in Miami Beach is a wonderful Italian restaurant that's perfect for date night.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
click to enlarge Portrait of Val Chang
Miami chef Val Chang opened Maty's — named after her paternal grandmother — in 2023 in Midtown.
Maty's photo
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
  • Valerie Chang, Maty's, Miami
  • Tristen Epps, Ocean Social (at the Eden Roc), Miami
click to enlarge Outdoor seating area at Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach
Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach has a beautiful outdoor seating area.
Photo by Chef Tristen Epps
Clay Conley of Buccan in Palm Beach is also among the Best Chef South field.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be crowned at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

This breaking story will be updated with more information.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

