These Miami Restaurants and Chefs Are 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

From bakeries to wine programs, three Miami restaurants and three South Florida chefs are in the running as 2024 semifinalists in four different categories.
The 2024 selections highlight some of Miami's favorite chefs, bakeries, and restaurants, including two popular bakeries, Zak the Baker and Caracas Bakery, and Italian favorite Macchialina in Miami Beach.
South Florida's 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists are listed below.
- Zak the Baker, Miami
- Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery, Doral and Miami
- Macchialina, Miami Beach
- Valerie Chang, Maty's, Miami
- Tristen Epps, Ocean Social (at the Eden Roc), Miami
Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be crowned at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
This breaking story will be updated with more information.