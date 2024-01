These Miami Restaurants and Chefs Are 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

click to enlarge Guava y queso pastelitos at Zak the Baker Zak the Baker photo

Outstanding Bakery

Zak the Baker, Miami

click to enlarge Manuel and Jesus Brazon Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery, Doral and Miami

click to enlarge Macchialina in Miami Beach is a wonderful Italian restaurant that's perfect for date night. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Macchialina, Miami Beach

click to enlarge Miami chef Val Chang opened Maty's — named after her paternal grandmother — in 2023 in Midtown. Maty's photo

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Valerie Chang, Maty's, Miami

Tristen Epps, Ocean Social (at the Eden Roc), Miami

click to enlarge Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach has a beautiful outdoor seating area. Photo by Chef Tristen Epps

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for 2024's Restaurant and Chef Awards , among the most prestigious culinary honors in the nation.From bakeries to wine programs, three Miami restaurants and three South Florida chefs are in the running as 2024 semifinalists in four different categories.The 2024 selections highlight some of Miami's favorite chefs, bakeries, and restaurants, including two popular bakeries, Zak the Baker and Caracas Bakery, and Italian favorite Macchialina in Miami Beach.South Florida's 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists are listed below.Clay Conley of Buccan in Palm Beach is also among the Best Chef South field.Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be crowned at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.