Hallandale Eats Extended Until Mid-October for the First Time

click to enlarge 7 Spices Restaurant & Café will offer two-for-one chicken shawarma or 15% off your bill during Hallandale Eats. Hallandale Eats photo

Hallandale Eats Participating Restaurants:

In its third edition, Hallandale Eats is back in full force with more than 20 participating restaurants and new perks to boost their "eat local" purpose, now extended for the very first time through Sunday, October 13.Created by the City of Hallandale Beach and the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the event aims to boost local businesses and motivate locals to explore Hallandale Beach dining destinations throughout the City.Among the participating restaurants, discounts vary from prix fixe menus to special deals available for dine in, to go, or delivery services. Then, guests can collect virtual stamps to fill their digital restaurant passports as a nice souvenir of their visit.And one of the coolest things happening this year? The city is facilitating transportation in the area by introducing Uber and Lyft codes available in select areas, as well as Hallandale's free transportation on the Cloud, a zero-emission electric bus that will offer convenient drop-off points near participating restaurants.“The Hallandale Eats program has become a cornerstone of our city's efforts to boost economic development, and we’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from restaurant goers, prompting us to extend the program for an extra two weeks," says Faith Phinn, deputy executive director of the Hallandale CRA. “The extended event allows even more people to experience Hallandale’s incredible culinary offerings and enjoy exclusive deals and special menus, while directly benefiting our small businesses."7 Spices Restaurant & CaféAmsterdam HallandaleArahova Milano'sCasa CrudoCrema Gourmet Espresso BarLimón Ceviche BarEl TAYTA Peruvian RestaurantFlashback DinerGioia ItalyHolyshakesJuice MafiaMarash Turkish CuisineMarcos PizzaMatteos TrattoriaMitch’s Downtown Bagel CaféMoises BakeryPastinos Pastas & VinosPiolaThe Blues BurgersThe Juicy SeafoodThe Wagyu House by Meat N' BoneTu PizzaWapo TacoYardhouse