Hallandale Eats Extended Until Mid-October for the First Time

Created by the City of Hallandale Beach and the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the event aims to boost local businesses and motivate locals to explore Hallandale Beach dining destinations throughout the City.
Among the participating restaurants, discounts vary from prix fixe menus to special deals available for dine in, to go, or delivery services. Then, guests can collect virtual stamps to fill their digital restaurant passports as a nice souvenir of their visit.
And one of the coolest things happening this year? The city is facilitating transportation in the area by introducing Uber and Lyft codes available in select areas, as well as Hallandale's free transportation on the Cloud, a zero-emission electric bus that will offer convenient drop-off points near participating restaurants.
“The Hallandale Eats program has become a cornerstone of our city's efforts to boost economic development, and we’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from restaurant goers, prompting us to extend the program for an extra two weeks," says Faith Phinn, deputy executive director of the Hallandale CRA. “The extended event allows even more people to experience Hallandale’s incredible culinary offerings and enjoy exclusive deals and special menus, while directly benefiting our small businesses."
Hallandale Eats Participating Restaurants:7 Spices Restaurant & Café
Amsterdam Hallandale
Arahova Milano's
Casa Crudo
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
Limón Ceviche Bar
El TAYTA Peruvian Restaurant
Flashback Diner
Gioia Italy
Holyshakes
Juice Mafia
Marash Turkish Cuisine
Marcos Pizza
Matteos Trattoria
Mitch’s Downtown Bagel Café
Moises Bakery
Pastinos Pastas & Vinos
Piola
The Blues Burgers
The Juicy Seafood
The Wagyu House by Meat N' Bone
Tu Pizza
Wapo Taco
Yardhouse
Hallandale Eats. Over 20 eateries around Hallandale Beach, deals through Sunday, October 13. belocalhb.com