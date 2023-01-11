Support Us

Desserts

This 2 Korean Girls Vending Machine at 1-800-Lucky Makes Custom Cotton Candy

January 11, 2023 9:00AM

Move over, Willy Wonka. Photo by Jean Flores
Do you remember getting cotton candy at the fair or amusement park? Those fluffy clouds of sugar on a stick were the stuff of childhood dreams.

Now you can relive those days with a much more sophisticated, delicious, and photo-worthy version of cotton candy, courtesy of 2 Korean Girls and 1-800-Lucky.

2 Korean Girls' partners, Jennifer and Michele Kaminski, have placed a pink Willy Wonka-esque machine inside the Wynwood food hall that creates custom cotton candy in your choice of shapes, colors, and flavors.

In other words, the pink, tasteless sugar clouds of yore have been replaced with beautiful, edible flowers, stars, and butterflies in flavors like strawberry, lychee, and pineapple.

2 Korean Girls' Jennifer Kaminski tells New Times that the cotton candy machine was installed about a month ago and is already a hit. "People's minds are blown watching the cotton candy being made. They're so excited about it. That's what we want. We want to feed people and bring them joy."

Kaminski says that she ordered the machine from a manufacturer in China, where vending machines are part of the culture. "In the U.S., we think of vending machines as a place to get a Coke and a bag of stale chips, but in Asia — Japan especially — the vending machines are really high-end."

The 2 Korean Girls cofounder says the machine serves a dual purpose: It gets the 2 Korean Girls brand out to potential customers and fans and it makes people happy. "It's super fun," she adds.

The cotton candy is made with custom, naturally flavored sugar shipped from a California company specializing in cotton candy sugar. "Our supplier is an artisan cotton candy provider and a cotton candy consultant. She makes all of the sugars in-house and creates some very cool flavors," says Kaminski, who adds that the flavors rotate, but currently you can get lychee, strawberry, pineapple, and grape cotton candy.

The cotton candy costs between $10 and $14, depending on the size and intricacy of the shape. The $10 cotton candy is a traditional fluffy cloud in your choice of lychee or rainbow. For $12, your cotton candy will be spun in the shape of a heart. For $14, you can choose from different flavors and shapes, including a heart, butterfly, and star. Whichever you choose, the candy will be spun as you watch and takes about two minutes to transform from a bunch of sugar to edible art.

Kaminski, who says she's gone down the "cotton candy rabbit hole," is also quick to share some cotton candy facts — like how the fluffy treat was invented. "Cotton candy was actually invented by a dentist and a confectioner as a way to get kids to eat less sugar. Turns out there's less sugar in cotton candy than in a candy bar." According to National Geographic, dentist­ William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton invented and patented their cotton candy contraption in 1897. In 1904, it became a sensation at the St. Louis World's Fair and has since become a staple at every fair, carnival, and amusement park.

Next time you're in Wynwood, be sure to pick up the most heavenly of treats: some bespoke cotton candy. Hashtag #dentistapproved.

2 Korean Girls Cotton Candy at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826;2koreangirls.com
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

