109 Burger Serves Eclectic Burger Mash-Ups

109 Burger's Wake Up, with applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, charred balsamic onions, homemade "baby pink sauce," and fried egg sandwiched between two waffles.

At 109 Burger, Knaus Berry Farm's legendary cinnamon rolls are used as buns for an indulgent creation. The Blanco family, who own the restaurant, first developed the idea to swap a potato roll for a sticky bun during their weekly "Experimental Wednesday” meeting, where father and son duo Luis Sr. and Jose Blanco brainstorm unconventional burger recipes.

“The purpose is to provide something different on a regular basis,” Jose explains.

Five years ago, it was Jose who introduced his father, Luis Sr., to the idea of opening a burger joint together. Luis Sr., who is now the executive chef at 109, has years of experience in owning and operating restaurants, namely Italian. He knew opening a non-Italian restaurant would be challenging, but he says it was one that “came with vigor.”

“The help of [Jose] has been invaluable,” Luis says. “Together we [were able] to create something special.”

All of 109 Burger's recipes are original, even beyond "Experimental Wednesdays." That's what sets them apart from other burger restaurants.

The Blanco family treats their menu like a blank canvas. The founders seek inspiration from the cultures around them, infusing different flavors and ingredients into each one. Take the Colombian Voyage, a beef burger mixed with chorizo wedged between an arepa de choclo, chicharrones, a fried egg, and cilantro sauce ($14). There's also the Nica, a beef burger with fried Nicaraguan cheese and coleslaw, jalapeño cream sauce, and sweet plantains ($13); and the Mex109, topped with jalapeño cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and homemade guacamole ($13).

Yet, the Venezuelan family has yet to feature a Venezuelan burger. “It’s [something] we’re definitely working on,” Jose says.

Another popular item is the Blue Moon beer-aged burger, topped with blue cheese and homemade orange mayo ($14). The restaurant also includes 22 beers on tap and wide selection of more than 100 brews from local and national breweries.

109 Burger. 646 SW 109th Ave., Miami; 305-228-0109; 109burgerjoint.com. Open Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday noon to midnight, and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.