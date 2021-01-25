 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Sports |

Miami Dolphins Have Second-Worst Fan Base in NFL, According to New Rankings

Ryan Yousefi | January 25, 2021 | 9:00am
There's no shortage of Dolphins fans piling into games.
There's no shortage of Dolphins fans piling into games.
Photo by Ian Witlen
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Miami Dolphins fans have seen some things in their day. For a fan old enough to remember the '70s teams, the Dolphins have swung both ways on the hierarchy pendulum of the NFL. For younger fans, their entire lives have been filled with disappointments, broken promises, and, as an annual tradition, false hope that comes every offseason.

One thing you can't say about Dolphins fans, however, is that they're bad. If the Miami Dolphins had a bad fan base, or even worse, a nonexistent one, the stadium wouldn't be as full as it is in non-COVID times and nobody would care about all the failures the franchise has seen over the past two-plus decades.

It appears the people over at Yardbarker, however, do not agree. The sports news site says Dolphins fans are the second worst in the NFL, barely edging out the Arizona Cardinals.

Related Stories

But the reasoning behind the ranking is rather odd. It's almost as if Yardbarker isn't blaming Miami for being bad at supporting the Dolphins because, well, it's Miami. Here's a snippet of what the author writes about the Dolphins' fan base:

"Should I go to the Dolphins game or go to the beach? Should I go to the Dolphins game or play golf? Should I go to the Dolphins game or kick back and eat some of the best food and drink some of the best drinks anywhere in the world?" That seems like a reasonable internal monologue for most Miami fans, who, despite the franchise's major success under Don Shula, and longstanding tradition, don't seem all that interested in the team.

First of all, thank you? While we appreciate Yardbarker acknowledging the very obvious, that Miami is an awesome place with fantastic entertainment options, it's a tired and old take to have about sports fans.

Every city has a plethora of things to do. Well, maybe not Buffalo, but you get the point. Miami is more of an event town than a sports town, but the thing about an NFL game is that it is, by definition, an event because it only happens ten times a year, at most.

There's no shortage of Dolphins fans piling into games. In 2019, Hard Rock Stadium was 95 percent full, on average. That's better than a stadium like Heinz Field, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play,  and many believe the Steelers have some of the best fans in the NFL.

Another sure sign there are Dolphins fans who care? New quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best-selling jersey in the NFL for multiple weeks this season. Someone is buying those, and if you've seen the Dolphins' uniforms, you know it's not about fashion. These are fans spending their hard-earned money to rep their team.

We could go on all day, but we just felt the need to highlight how ridiculous this ranking is. Dolphins fans are a lot of things, but bad at supporting their long-irrelevant team isn't one of them. 

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.