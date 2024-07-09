 Florida Democrats Voice Support for Biden Presidential Run | Miami New Times
Are Florida Democrats Still Ridin' With Biden?

"Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race," Joe Biden proclaimed during a campaign rally.
July 9, 2024
Donald Trump and President Joe Biden square off during the CNN Presidential Debate on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Andrew Harnick/Getty Images
President Joe Biden has made it abundantly clear: he's not fucking leaving (the 2024 presidential race).

Following a — erm — poor debate performance against former president Donald Trump, which alarmed Democrats about the 81-year-old's ability to run for and spend another four years in office, Biden has repeatedly insisted that he's still up for the job. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race," President Biden proclaimed during a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday.

On Monday, the president reiterated in a defiant letter to Democratic lawmakers that he would not withdraw from the race.

"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," Biden wrote. "We have one job."

As Biden faces growing pressure to suspend his presidential campaign, including from several House Democrats, here's what Democrats in the Sunshine State are saying.

Rep. Shevrin Jones

Jones, who serves as a Democratic National Committee member and chair of Miami-Dade Democrats, released a statement emphasizing his support for Biden in this upcoming election.

He wrote that Biden will be "remembered as one of our best, most impactful presidents — a two-term president."

"Every day on which Democrats aimlessly debate amongst one another instead of fighting Trump and his dangerous agenda, Trump wins," Jones wrote. "Donald Trump is unfit for office and remains a threat to our democracy and a danger to our rights, safety, and future as a country. The stakes are far too high to not unite behind President Biden and Vice President Harris."

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Wilson, who has been a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011, wrote in a statement that she stands with Biden and Kamala Harris "and so should all Americans."

"Any 'leader' calling for President Biden to drop out needs to get their priorities straight and stop undermining this incredible actual leader who has delivered real results for our country," Wilson wrote. "And when you contrast that with a dangerous figure like Donald Trump pushing a radical agenda to be dictator on day one and destroy our democracy, we must do everything in our power to defeat him; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the ticket to do just that."

Alan Clendenin

Clendenin, who serves as both a Tampa City Council member and a member of the Democratic National Committee, appears to be one of the few Democratic politicians in Florida to have openly called on Biden to exit the race.

In a statement, Clendenin wrote that while "Joe Biden will be remembered by historians as one of the finest presidents in American history, but this election is about the next four years, not the last three and a half."

"The future of the republic we know is in imminent danger, and we must hold our country above our party or any one individual," Clendenin wrote. "As a senior member of the Democratic National Committee, I believe it is in the best interest of our country and the world that President Joe Biden step aside and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to carry forward his agenda as our Democratic nominee."

John Morgan

Personal injury attorney and prominent Democratic party donor John Morgan said he was standing by Biden and planning big-ticket fundraisers for him in the coming months.

Morgan blamed Biden's debate prep team for his onstage performance. He told Politico Playbook that the president "came in looking like a skeleton and sounding like a ghost."

"If it keeps happening, that's a bigger problem," Morgan said. "If it keeps happening, then you know, Houston, we have a problem."
Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nikki Fried

The leader of the Florida Democratic Party has been unequivocal in her support for Biden even after the debate debacle.

Fried has served as chair of the party since 2023. She previously was elected as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture in 2018, the only Democrat to win a statewide race in that contest.

"The choice this November is clear: giving the nuclear codes to an unhinged felon like Donald Trump or re-electing President Biden and his clear vision to move America forward," Fried told Florida Politics. "Florida Democrats will do everything possible to make that choice clear between now and November."
