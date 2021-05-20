Where to Get the Pfizer Vaccine in Miami

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

More than 1.4 million Miami-Dade residents have been vaccinated since the start of the COVID vaccine rollout. That's 1.4 million people who — according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control — are now free to hang out in groups again, ditch the mask indoors and outdoors, and otherwise return to some semblance of normalcy.

For those who are Team Pfizer and still need the jab, here's a list of places offering the Pfizer vaccine in Miami.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy, CVS y Más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations are administering vaccines with no appointment necessary, although same-day appointments are available, too. CVS offers the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, depending on supply.

Dolphin Mall

The Dolphin Mall site is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You'll find it in the valet area near Cheesecake Factory at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registering online or by calling 305-614-2014 is recommended. Proof of Florida residency is not required at the site, although you will be asked to verbally attest that you live or work in the state.

Hard Rock Stadium

The Pfizer vaccine is available at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, 347 Don Shula Dr., on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is necessary. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Miami Beach Convention Center

The Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., is a vaccination site for the Pfizer shot. Appointments are not necessary for the first dose, but appointments for the second dose will be scheduled on site. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Children ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine, but all minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



Miami-Dade drive-thru sites

The county runs several drive-thru sites that administer the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments aren't required, but you can call 305-614-2014 or go online to schedule one. Here are the addresses and hours:



Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. Enter on NE 29 Court near Citibank. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28th Ave. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami-Dade walk-up sites

The county also operates a couple of walk-up sites. Appointments aren't required, but you can schedule one online or by calling 305-614-2014. Here are the addresses and hours for the walk-up sites.



Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PortMiami

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at PortMiami's Terminal J. The site is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but proof of age will be required. You do not have to be a cruise passenger or crew member to access the site.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots. Some Walgreens pharmacies in South Florida offer vaccines on a walk-in basis, but appointments are still encouraged. Schedule one by visiting walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, calling 1-800-Walgreens, or visiting your local Walgreens pharmacy. Same-day appointments are also available.

According to the Walgreens website, customers can see which manufacturer's vaccine is available when scheduling an appointment.

Walmart and Sam's Club

COVID vaccines are available at Walmart and Sam's Club locations across Florida, including stores in Broward and Miami-Dade, with no appointment required. Stores are offering the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on supply.

At Sam's Club, a membership isn't required to get the shot. For more information, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más

COVID vaccines are available at Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más locations across Florida, including stores in Miami-Dade. The store pharmacies are administering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, depending on the supply available. For more information, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

For other vaccine sites, see New Times' running list. New Times also has information about no-appointment sites and where to get children vaccinated.