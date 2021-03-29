 
#TeamPfizer or #ModernaMob? It's Tense in These Vaccine Streets

Ryan Yousefi | March 29, 2021 | 9:00am
Those on the receiving end of the vaccine are celebrating the only way one does when they have good news: by posting a selfie.
Those on the receiving end of the vaccine are celebrating the only way one does when they have good news: by posting a selfie.
Photo by Mark Makela/Getty
For many Miamians anxious to return to some semblance of normalcy this year, any COVID-19 vaccine will do. Just surprise them. It doesn't matter.

But for those lucky enough to have already been stuck with that beautiful miracle needle full of life-saving elixir, finding out more about the company that developed the particular vaccine now coursing through our bodies has become somewhat of a game.

And with any game comes competition. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the #TeamVaccine wars, where randomly being assigned the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine means you now ride or die with them and their research. Possibly, literally.

As more vaccine doses get administered — to date, the number is nearly 8 million in Florida, and almost 1 million in Miami-Dade alone — people on the receiving end are celebrating the only way one does when they have good news: by posting a selfie.

If you don't post a picture of your vaccination card, it didn't happen. At the very least, you need to jump on Twitter and proclaim which team you've signed a lifetime contract with:

As you can see, it's tense in these vaccine streets. Like some sort of summer-camp color war might break out. There could be kickball competitions and relay races on the docket. The winner gets ice cream.

But it's clear that receiving a vaccine — any vaccine — has produced a euphoria the likes of which we can only hope everyone will get to experience sooner rather than later. The importance of being vaccinated is much more of a primary concern than which one you're receiving.

So join a team, any team, and let it be known who you're rockin' with.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
