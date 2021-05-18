Where to Get the Pfizer Vaccine in Miami for Children 12 and Up

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that children and teens age 12 and older are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Already, sites across South Florida have adapted to the change in guidance, eliminating age requirements to allow minors to get vaccinated.

If you're wondering where to get your child vaccinated in Miami, here are a few sites offering the Pfizer vaccine for preteens and teens. In all cases, minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Aventura Mall

Aventura Mall offers the Pfizer vaccine for children at its new drive-thru site. Drivers should enter on Northeast 29th Court, near Citibank. The site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is now scheduling appointments for children ages 12 and up to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be made online.

Florida International University

Florida International University is offering the Pfizer vaccine to minors 12 to 15 who live at home with an FIU student, faculty member, staff member, or retiree. Appointments for the first dose will be scheduled for Wednesday, May 18. Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled for Wednesday, June 9. Appointments can be made online with FIU credentials.

Jackson Health System

Jackson Health, Miami's public hospital system, has the Pfizer vaccine available for children ages 12 to 18. Appointments can be made online.

Miami Beach Convention Center

The Miami Beach Convention Center site at 1901 Convention Center Dr. offers the Pfizer shot and is ready to vaccinate children 12 and older. About 250 doses are available per day. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is offering the Pfizer vaccine to children, teens, and young adults aged 12 to 21. Appointments can be made online.

Did we miss a site? Email us at editorial@miaminewtimes.com and we'll update this post.