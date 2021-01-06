How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Miami-Dade and Broward

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

A list of COVID-19 vaccination sites is below.

When the first COVID-19 test sites opened in March, Miami-Dade residents waited on the phone for hours to make appointments. Then they waited in line at drive-thru testing sites, only to be turned away when the sites' very limited capacities had been reached. And because of scarce supplies, only those who met strict requirements could be tested.

Ten months later, with more than 310,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,200 deaths to date, the first COVID vaccination sites are opening. But the planning and infrastructure required to vaccinate thousands of vulnerable people is lacking — the demand is far outpacing the supply, and history is repeating itself. People are waiting on the phone for hours to make appointments. They're being turned away from vaccination sites. And because of the limited number of doses, only those who meet strict requirements can be inoculated for now.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed providers to only give the vaccine to residents and staff of longterm-care facilities, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and people 65 and older. The governor has placed the onus on hospitals, local healthcare providers, and county health departments to lead vaccination efforts. But the vaccine rollout has proven messy and frustrating for those trying to help vaccine-eligible loved ones. Elected officials and hospital administrators ask people to be patient.

Both of the vaccines available in Florida, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, require two doses. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the vaccines are not interchangeable, meaning both doses must be from the same manufacturer.

According to the CDC, the vaccine is safe for people who had a prior COVID-19 infection. Anyone with a current COVID-19 infection should wait until they have recovered to be vaccinated.

Here's a list of Florida hospitals administering the vaccine to people 65 and older in South Florida. Appointments are largely booked, but slots will be added as more supplies become available.

Miami-Dade

Jackson Health System

Miami-Dade's public hospital network is administering vaccines to seniors at three sites: North Dade Health Center, which serves Miami Gardens and Opa-locka; the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in the City of Miami; and Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall.

This week, Jackson launched an online portal for people aged 65 and older to schedule a vaccine appointment, but the site went online earlier than anticipated and slots for this week filled up within a couple of hours. Visit the appointments page routinely for updates and availability.

Jackson CEO Carlos Migoya says the hospital plans to vaccinate 2,000 patients a day, seven days a week to start. Migoya says that as vaccinations ramp up, he hopes all seniors who want the vaccine will be inoculated by the end of January or early February.

Mount Sinai Medical Center

The Miami Beach hospital is providing vaccines to people 75 and older. To schedule an appointment, call 305-674-2312 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins aren't accepted. For updates, see the hospital's website.

President and CEO Steve Sonenreich says vaccinations will be expanded in the coming weeks to Mount Sinai's emergency room locations in Aventura and Hialeah.

Broward County

Memorial Healthcare

Memorial Healthcare is offering COVID-19 vaccines to people who are 65 and older by appointment only. Current patients can schedule an appointment through the MyChart portal. New patients are asked to call 954-276-4340.

Florida Department of Health in Broward County

The Broward office of the Florida Department of Health opened five vaccination sites, all of which require an appointment. The department is vaccinating people 65 and older.

At this time, all appointment slots are booked, but check the department's website regularly for updates.

Broward Health

Broward Health is administering vaccines to people 65 and older but shut down its appointment hotline because of overwhelming demand. For updates, check its website.