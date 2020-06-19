Want to Investigate Your Miami Government? Here's a Quick Guide

Over 100 people signed up to comment in a recent county commission meeting.

In the wake of ongoing protests against racial injustice and police violence around the U.S., people are taking a closer look at their local governments to try to enact change.

While it's important to show up at the ballot box every two to four years to vote, every city and county has a commission or council that makes decisions that directly affect people's day-to-day lives. Commissions vote on city budgets, which set funding for police departments and social services. They write ordinances that create the laws for their municipalities, and they vote on building projects and other developments.

Is a new apartment complex popping up on your block? Chances are your city commission voted on it. Does your police department fund a SWAT team in a town with less than 40,000 people? The council decides how much money they get.

This month, it's clear that more people are getting engaged in local government, especially here in Miami, where over 100 citizens signed up to comment at a recent county commission meeting.

In an effort to make it easier for people to voice their concerns to their governments, New Times has compiled a quick guide on where to find more information about commissions and councils for all 34 municipalities and for Miami-Dade County.

While every city website is different (and with varying degrees of accessibility), each one should let you see what your elected officials are talking about and voting on.

Some quick tips before diving in:

1. An agenda is what the commission or council plans to talk about. Minutes are what they actually said or how they voted.

2. Most municipalities have set days when the commission is supposed to meet, but they might call emergency or special meetings on random days. Sometimes decisions in those meetings are very important.

3. Coronavirus has thrown many city governments out of whack, so some meetings this year have been canceled. Others have moved onto platforms like Zoom so folks can attend digitally. Under normal circumstances, anyone can go to city hall during a meeting and watch, even if you don't live in that city. You can also sign up for public comment to speak your mind on a particular agenda item.

4. Some cities video record their meetings and post them to their websites. Some only record audio, and others don't record at all. If you're unsure and want to get a copy of a recording that's not on the website, call your city clerk.

Miami-Dade County

Meetings: First and third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas

Meeting videos

Commissioner contact info

City of Miami

Meetings: Second and fourth Thursday of every month.

Agendas and minutes

Videos and livestreams

Commissioner contact info

Miami Beach

Meetings: No regular schedule during COVID-19.

Agendas and minutes

Meeting calendar

Videos and livestreams

Commissioner contact info

Coral Gables

Meetings: Second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and videos

Commissioner contact info

Hialeah

Meetings: Second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes

Councilmember contact info

Videos and livestreams

Miami Springs

Meetings: Second and fourth Monday of every month.

Agendas, schedule, and livestreams

Councilmember contact info

North Miami

Meetings: Second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and videos



Councilmember contact info



Meeting livestreams

North Miami Beach

Meetings: Third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Commissioner contact info

Meeting livestreams

Opa-locka

Meetings: Second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

Agendas

Commissioner contact info

Livestreams

South Miami

Meetings: First and third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and videos

Commissioner contact info

Homestead

Meetings: Third Wednesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Videos

Councilmember contact info

Miami Shores

Meetings: First and third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and videos



Councilmember contact info

Minutes

Bal Harbour

Meetings: Third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and videos

Councilmember contact info

Bay Harbor Islands

Meetings: Second Monday of every month.

Agendas, minutes and videos

Councilmember contact info

Surfside

Meetings: Fourth Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and audio recordings

Councilmember contact info

West Miami

Meetings: First and third Wednesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and videos

Commissioner contact info

Calendar



Note: West Miami's website has an auto-read function that will read aloud any menu item you scroll over as an accessibility feature for the blind, and that's pretty neat.

Florida City

Meetings: Second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

Agendas

Note: The website is currently under construction, and agendas are not posted on the site. For copies, email the city clerk.

Commissioner contact info

Biscayne Park

Meetings: First Tuesday of every month.

Agendas



Minutes and videos

Commissioner contact info

El Portal

Meetings: Fourth Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes

Note: Some links don't work and will send you back to the landing page.

Videos

Councilmember contact info

Golden Beach

Meetings: Third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Videos

Councilmember contact info

Pinecrest

Meetings: Second Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and videos

Councilmember contact info

Indian Creek Village

Meetings: Unclear.

Agendas

Note: Agendas are not archived on the website. Email the clerk for copies.

Commissioner contact info

Medley

Meetings: First Monday of every month.

Upcoming agendas



Old agendas



Councilmember contact info

North Bay Village

Meetings: Second Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes

Videos

Commissioner contact info

Key Biscayne

Meetings: At council discretion.

Agendas and videos



Minutes



Councilmember contact info

Sweetwater

Meetings: First Monday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Calendar



Commissioner contact info

Virginia Gardens

Meetings: Third Thursday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Councilmember contact info

Hialeah Gardens

Meetings: First and third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Councilmember contact info

Aventura



Meetings: First Tuesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes and videos



Commissioner contact info

Sunny Isles Beach

Meetings: Third Thursday of every month.

Agendas and videos

Commissioner contact info

Miami Lakes

Meetings: Third Tuesday of every month.

Agendas and videos



Councilmember contact info

Palmetto Bay

Meetings: First Monday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and videos



Councilmember contact info

Miami Gardens

Meetings: Second and Fourth Wednesday of every month.

Agendas and minutes



Councilmember contact info

Doral

Meetings: Second Wednesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and videos



Councilmember contact info

Cutler Bay

Meetings: Third Wednesday of every month.

Agendas, minutes, and audio recordings



Councilmember contact info