Week 3 in the Rearview: Not Even a Butt Punt Can Stop These Miami Dolphins

Heading into Sunday, it didn't seem as if things could get much better for Phins, or that more attention could be directed their way.
Then a Butt Punt was born, and Miami pulled out an epic 21-19 home win over Buffalo in one of the most exciting Dolphins games since last week.
Yup. Things still had room to escalate, and they did.
Overcoming All-Pro Bills QB Josh Allen and a Bills offense that ran 90 plays to the Dolphins 39 should have been the story to come out of a marquee undefeated matchup win on a usual Monday morning. Instead, a quirky play that occurred toward the end of the game photobombed its way into the spotlight. And it's only totally chill now because the Dolphins ended up winning.
Up 21-17 with 1:33 remaining in the game, Miami was forced to punt from its own end zone. Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead had little room to pull off the most important play of the game, and the result indicated as much as his punt bounced off the butt of teammate Trent Sherfield and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
And so the Butt Punt was born. And at that juncture, for Dolphins fans convinced the mishap spelled doom, it was, Lord, please take the wheel.
THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE! #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
📺: #BUFvsMIA on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AgvEitKLgz pic.twitter.com/Ry39X0bkrK
The butt-punt pic.twitter.com/wFvwWKxuq5— Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) September 25, 2022
Obviously, everyone loves a Butt Punt, even if it's your own team kicking a football off their own asses. In the NFL, Butt Punts sell. It's a marketing tactic as old as time.
I’m telling my kids this is how footballs are born pic.twitter.com/HKqGOWcobi— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 26, 2022
Predictably, the Butt Punt was a huge hit for those covering the game. The Dolphins' huge win, which put them atop the AFC as the conference's only remaining undefeated team, was delegated to sidelight of most headlines coming out of the win.
Behold: a man broken by a Dolphins team that just refuses to lose.
Hoooooo boy Ken Dorsey was PISSSSSSED pic.twitter.com/eTfxFuziM0— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) September 25, 2022
The best part is the assistant trying to block the camera at the end pic.twitter.com/4ovAhCr5OU— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) September 25, 2022
Jokes and Twitter clips aside, the Miami Dolphins are a problem in the AFC. They're for real and have a monumental chance to cement themselves as a Super Bowl favorite on Thursday night against last year's AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
🎵: @DragonForce pic.twitter.com/3qNqstkzPX— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 25, 2022
Miami Dolphins football on Sundays is newsy and entertaining again. What a time to be alive!