Watch: YouTube Streamer Jumps Two Oncoming Cars in Miami (Don't Try This at Home!)

First, the 19-year-old Cincinnati native jumped over his Cristiano Ronaldo Lamborgini and then a McLaren. Then he shared a video of his triumph (?) on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Were people impressed? Let's just say even the parody page of X owner Elon Musk expressed disbelief, stating, "I build rockets for a living, and physics tells me you're not capable of this."
i just jumped over 2 cars ong😁😁 pic.twitter.com/EXDdEH3mge— Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) August 3, 2024
Complex reports that "fellow streamer Adin Ross appeared on the stream and called the police to close the road for speed."
Hello Mr Speed,— Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) August 3, 2024
I build rockets for a living and physics tells me you’re not capable of this
Thanks
New Times attempted to contact the Florida Highway Patrol, whose vehicles are visible in the stream. The agency did not immediately respond.
While IShowSpeed reportedly warned viewers not to imitate his stunts, some suspect his sizable Gen Z following might be tempted. Underneath his tweet, one user commented, "RIP kids who are influenced to try this."
The Saturday stunt in Little River was an elevated redo of a viral July video that shows him jumping over his Lambo with his father at the wheel. After that one, IShowSpeed tweeted, "I just jumped over a car it was so scary 😆"
"That's how we do it," his dad can be heard saying after witnessing his son's leap. In the same clip, IShowSpeed claims to be the first person in the world to accomplish the feat.
i just jumped over a car it was so scary 😆 pic.twitter.com/MNchIaUg2W— Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) July 25, 2024
While he was in Miami, IShowSpeed challenged Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a foot race — but didn't show up after Hill, whose nickname is Cheetah, called his bluff.
That might help to explain the fact that Speed showed precisely zero velocity in responding to our interview request.