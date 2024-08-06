 Viral Miami Video: YouTube Streamer Jumps Two Oncoming Cars in a Row | Miami New Times
Watch: YouTube Streamer Jumps Two Oncoming Cars in Miami (Don't Try This at Home!)

IShowSpeed's two-car leap in Miami's Little River neighborhood went viral. See why the stunt is raising eyebrows.
August 6, 2024
On August 3, influencer/streamer IShowSpeed jumped over his Cristiano Ronaldo Lamborgini and a McLaren.
On August 3, influencer/streamer IShowSpeed jumped over his Cristiano Ronaldo Lamborgini and a McLaren. Screenshots via X/@ishowspeedsui

In case you blinked and missed it, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. (AKA IShowSpeed) went viral this past weekend when he leaped over two oncoming high-end sports cars — consecutively, no less! — on his YouTube livestream on NE Second Avenue in Little River.

First, the 19-year-old Cincinnati native jumped over his Cristiano Ronaldo Lamborgini and then a McLaren. Then he shared a video of his triumph (?) on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Were people impressed? Let's just say even the parody page of X owner Elon Musk expressed disbelief, stating, "I build rockets for a living, and physics tells me you're not capable of this." Complex reports that "fellow streamer Adin Ross appeared on the stream and called the police to close the road for speed."

New Times attempted to contact the Florida Highway Patrol, whose vehicles are visible in the stream. The agency did not immediately respond.

While IShowSpeed reportedly warned viewers not to imitate his stunts, some suspect his sizable Gen Z following might be tempted. Underneath his tweet, one user commented, "RIP kids who are influenced to try this."

The Saturday stunt in Little River was an elevated redo of a viral July video that shows him jumping over his Lambo with his father at the wheel. After that one, IShowSpeed tweeted, "I just jumped over a car it was so scary 😆" "That's how we do it," his dad can be heard saying after witnessing his son's leap. In the same clip, IShowSpeed claims to be the first person in the world to accomplish the feat.

While he was in Miami, IShowSpeed challenged Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a foot race — but didn't show up after Hill, whose nickname is Cheetah, called his bluff.

That might help to explain the fact that Speed showed precisely zero velocity in responding to our interview request.
