Video: Coco Gauff Breaks Down After Dispute With Umpire in Paris Olympics Loss

Coco Gauff got into an argument with the chair umpire over a ruling during her loss to Donna Vekic



Gauff: "It always happens to me on this court. I have to advocate for myself every time"



Tennis truly needs a replay system to prevent things like this pic.twitter.com/sOiWXaly0Q — BetUS Sportsbook & Casino (@BetUS_Official) July 30, 2024

"I have to always advocate for myself on this court," Gauff declared. "You guys are not fair to me and I hope one day the game becomes fair, but it's not."Gauff walked away from the verbal standoff in tears, having lost the critical point. She dropped the remaining games to Vekić.The dustup may have given Gauff flashbacks of a call that went against her during her semifinal match against Iga Swiatek at the French Open in June. Gauff had a war of words with a chair umpire who had overruled an out call on Swiatek's serve. As with the controversy at the Paris Olympics, Gauff said the initial call interfered with her swing on the return. (Gauff did break Swiatek's serve after the dispute in that match.)The South Florida tennis star has advocated for the use of instant replay to aid officials in making critical decisions in tennis matches.