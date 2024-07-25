Dozens of Florida Athletes Chase Olympic Glory in Paris

A stellar lineup of America's top athletic talent emerged at the Olympic trials and is set to compete in the heart of Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
More than 40 Olympic athletes are proudly representing Florida as their home state, as highlighted on the Team USA Website. Many of them have deep roots in Florida, having grown up in the Sunshine State or attended local schools like the University of Florida and the University of Miami. Their chosen sports range from break-dancing to judo.
South Florida's own Coco Gauff, a Delray Beach tennis star who won the 2023 U.S. Open, was just named as the U.S. Olympic team's flag-bearer alongside Lebron James for the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. Currently ranked second in the world in women's tennis, the 20-year-old has already locked up seven singles titles and nine doubles titles in her relatively short pro career.
Florida is also sending a fair share of first-time Olympians to France. The youngest player on the U.S. Olympic soccer team is 19-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi, who grew up in Key Biscayne and recently earned a spot on Inter Miam's roster with Lionel Messi.
"The fact that I can be there and represent the USA, the country I was born and raised in is huge,” Cremaschi told the Miami Herald.
With Olympic talent spanning the state from Tallahassee to Miami, be sure to look out for these athletes who are bringing their hometown pride all the way to Paris.
Female Athletes:
Daniella Ramirez, Miami, Artistic Swimming @daniellaaramirezzz
Lily Williams, Tallahassee, Cycling @willy_lilliams
Adrienne Lyle, Wellington, Equestrian @adrienne.lyle
Laura Kraut, Wellington, Equestrian @laurakraut
Angelica Delgado, Miami, Judo @juji_angie
Tracy Otto, Plant City, Para Archery @tracy_otto
Gemma Wollenschlaeger, St. Augustine Beach, Para Rowing @gemmakate__
Dominique Stater, Miami, Sailing @dominique_stater
Erika Reineke, Fort Lauderdale, Sailing @erikarreineke
Dania Vizzi, Tampa, Shooting @daniavizzi
Mary Tucker, Sarasota, Shooting @m.tucker10.9
Caroline Marks, Melbourne Beach, Surfing @caroline_markss
Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Swimming @emmaweyant
Kristina Teachout, Palm Beach, Taekwondo @kristinateachout
Coco Gauff, Delray Beach, Tennis @cocogauff
Danielle Collins, St. Petersburg, Tennis @danimalcollins
Aaliyah Butler, Fort Lauderdale, Track and Field @aaliyahbutler_48
Monae' Nichols, Lakeland, Track and Field @monaealiya
Tamari Davis, Gainesville, Track and Field @tamari.davis
Twanisha Terry, Miami, Track and Field @canonlybeme
Ashleigh Johnson, Miami, Water Polo @ashleighjohnson
Male Athletes:
Joel Embiid, Monteverde, Basketball @joelembiid
Omari Jones, Orlando, Boxing @bangerputdempaws
Victor Montalvo, Kissimmee, Breaking @supamontalvo
Kent Farrington, Wellington, Equestrian @teamkpf
Marcus Orlob, Loxahatchee, Equestrian @marcus.orlob
Jenson Van Emburgh, Belleair Beach, Para Table Tennis @jens_vandy
Ben Davison, Inverness, Rowing @benn_d
Clark Dean, Sarasota, Rowing @clark_dean
Perry Baker, Daytona Beach, Rugby @pbake11
Markus Edegran, West Palm Beach, Sailing @markusedegran
Noah Lyons, Clearwater, Sailing @noahklyons
Djordje Mihailovic, Jacksonville, Soccer @djordjemihailovic
Nathan Harriel, Oldsmar, Soccer @nathanharriel
Bobby Finke, Clearwater, Swimming @robertfinke
Caeleb Dressel, Orange Park, Swimming @caelebdressel
Ryan Murphy, Ponte Vedra Beach, Swimming @ryan_f_murphy
Austin Krajicek, Brandon, Tennis @austinrkrajicek
Donald Scott, Apopka, Track and Field @donaldscott_II
Erriyon Knighton, Tampa, Track and Field @erriyon.k
Jeremiah Davis, Lehigh Acres, Track and Field @_jaydxvis
Parker Valby, Tampa, Track and Field @parkervalby