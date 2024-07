Dozens of Florida Athletes Chase Olympic Glory in Paris

click to enlarge South Florida tennis player Coco Gauff wins her match against Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in a Wimbledon third round match on July 5, 2024 in London. Photo by Sean Haffey/Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel wins the Men's 100m butterfly final on during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team swim trials in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Nelly Korda bites her gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games victory ceremony. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Poe Pinson trains during practice for Women's Skate Street at the X Games Minneapolis 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Sean Haffey/Getty Images

Benjamin Cremaschi after scoring a goal for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 3, 2024 in Charlotte. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

A stellar lineup of America's top athletic talent emerged at the Olympic trials and is set to compete in the heart of Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.More than 40 Olympic athletes are proudly representing Florida as their home state, as highlighted on the Team USA Website . Many of them have deep roots in Florida, having grown up in the Sunshine State or attended local schools like the University of Florida and the University of Miami. Their chosen sports range from break-dancing to judo.South Florida's own Coco Gauff , a Delray Beach tennis star who won the 2023 U.S. Open, was just named as the U.S. Olympic team's flag-bearer alongside Lebron James for the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. Currently ranked second in the world in women's tennis, the 20-year-old has already locked up seven singles titles and nine doubles titles in her relatively short pro career.Several Florida athletes are past medalists heading to Paris with hopes of rekindling Olympic glory. Originally from Green Cove Springs, swimmer Caeleb Dressel struck gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, compiling a total of five gold medals for the team. Dressel swam for the University of Florida for four years before making a splash at the 2016 Rio Olympics for his Olympic debut. He logged the fastest-ever 100m butterfly stroke, among other world records.Past medalists from Florida returning to the Olympic games include swimmer Ryan Murphy of Ponte Vedra Beach, sport-shooter Mary Tucker of Sarasota, and golfer Nelly Korda of Bradenton, who won gold in women's golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has 14 LPGA tour event wins to her name.Florida is also sending a fair share of first-time Olympians to France. The youngest player on the U.S. Olympic soccer team is 19-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi, who grew up in Key Biscayne and recently earned a spot on Inter Miam's roster with Lionel Messi."The fact that I can be there and represent the USA, the country I was born and raised in is huge,” Cremaschi told theWith Olympic talent spanning the state from Tallahassee to Miami, be sure to look out for these athletes who are bringing their hometown pride all the way to Paris.Daniella Ramirez, Miami, Artistic Swimming @daniellaaramirezzz

Lily Williams, Tallahassee, Cycling @willy_lilliams Adrienne Lyle, Wellington, Equestrian @adrienne.lyle Laura Kraut, Wellington, Equestrian @laurakraut Nelly Korda, Bradenton, Golf @nellykorda Angelica Delgado, Miami, Judo @juji_angie Tracy Otto, Plant City, Para Archery @tracy_otto Gemma Wollenschlaeger, St. Augustine Beach, Para Rowing @gemmakate__ Dominique Stater, Miami, Sailing @dominique_stater

Erika Reineke, Fort Lauderdale, Sailing @erikarreineke Dania Vizzi, Tampa, Shooting @daniavizzi Mary Tucker, Sarasota, Shooting @m.tucker10.9 Poe Pinson, Fernandina, Skateboarding @poepinson

Caroline Marks, Melbourne Beach, Surfing @caroline_markss Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Swimming @emmaweyant

Kristina Teachout, Palm Beach, Taekwondo @kristinateachout Coco Gauff, Delray Beach, Tennis @cocogauff

Danielle Collins, St. Petersburg, Tennis @danimalcollins Aaliyah Butler, Fort Lauderdale, Track and Field @aaliyahbutler_48 Monae' Nichols, Lakeland, Track and Field @monaealiya Tamari Davis, Gainesville, Track and Field @tamari.davis Twanisha Terry, Miami, Track and Field @canonlybeme



Ashleigh Johnson, Miami, Water Polo @ashleighjohnson Joel Embiid, Monteverde, Basketball @joelembiid Omari Jones, Orlando, Boxing @bangerputdempaws Victor Montalvo, Kissimmee, Breaking @supamontalvo Kent Farrington, Wellington, Equestrian @teamkpf Marcus Orlob, Loxahatchee, Equestrian @marcus.orlob Jenson Van Emburgh, Belleair Beach, Para Table Tennis @jens_vandy Ben Davison, Inverness, Rowing @benn_d Clark Dean, Sarasota, Rowing @clark_dean

Perry Baker, Daytona Beach, Rugby @pbake11 Markus Edegran, West Palm Beach, Sailing @markusedegran Noah Lyons, Clearwater, Sailing @noahklyons

Benjamin Cremaschi, Miami, Soccer @benjacreamaschi Djordje Mihailovic, Jacksonville, Soccer @djordjemihailovic Nathan Harriel, Oldsmar, Soccer @nathanharriel Bobby Finke, Clearwater, Swimming @robertfinke Caeleb Dressel, Orange Park, Swimming @caelebdressel

Ryan Murphy, Ponte Vedra Beach, Swimming @ryan_f_murphy

Austin Krajicek, Brandon, Tennis @austinrkrajicek

Donald Scott, Apopka, Track and Field @donaldscott_II Erriyon Knighton, Tampa, Track and Field @erriyon.k Jeremiah Davis, Lehigh Acres, Track and Field @_jaydxvis Parker Valby, Tampa, Track and Field @parkervalby