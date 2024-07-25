 Florida Athletes Compete in Paris Olympics, Led by Coco Gauff | Miami New Times
Dozens of Florida Athletes Chase Olympic Glory in Paris

Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff and golfer Nelly Korda are among the more than 40 Florida athletes competing in the Olympics.
July 25, 2024
Delray Beach native Coco Gauff (far right) with fellow members of U.S. Olympic team at Team USA Welcome Experience on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France
Delray Beach native Coco Gauff (far right) with fellow members of U.S. Olympic team at Team USA Welcome Experience on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
A stellar lineup of America's top athletic talent emerged at the Olympic trials and is set to compete in the heart of Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

More than 40 Olympic athletes are proudly representing Florida as their home state, as highlighted on the Team USA Website. Many of them have deep roots in Florida, having grown up in the Sunshine State or attended local schools like the University of Florida and the University of Miami. Their chosen sports range from break-dancing to judo.

South Florida's own Coco Gauff, a Delray Beach tennis star who won the 2023 U.S. Open, was just named as the U.S. Olympic team's flag-bearer alongside Lebron James for the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. Currently ranked second in the world in women's tennis, the 20-year-old has already locked up seven singles titles and nine doubles titles in her relatively short pro career.
click to enlarge Coco Gauff raises her fist after Wimbledon victory
South Florida tennis player Coco Gauff wins her match against Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in a Wimbledon third round match on July 5, 2024 in London.
Photo by Sean Haffey/Getty Images
Several Florida athletes are past medalists heading to Paris with hopes of rekindling Olympic glory. Originally from Green Cove Springs, swimmer Caeleb Dressel struck gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, compiling a total of five gold medals for the team. Dressel swam for the University of Florida for four years before making a splash at the 2016 Rio Olympics for his Olympic debut. He logged the fastest-ever 100m butterfly stroke, among other world records.
click to enlarge Swimmer Caeleb Dressel lifts his arms of a pool in a gesture of victory
Caeleb Dressel wins the Men's 100m butterfly final on during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team swim trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
Past medalists from Florida returning to the Olympic games include swimmer Ryan Murphy of Ponte Vedra Beach, sport-shooter Mary Tucker of Sarasota, and golfer Nelly Korda of Bradenton, who won gold in women's golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has 14 LPGA tour event wins to her name.

Florida is also sending a fair share of first-time Olympians to France. The youngest player on the U.S. Olympic soccer team is 19-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi, who grew up in Key Biscayne and recently earned a spot on Inter Miam's roster with Lionel Messi.

"The fact that I can be there and represent the USA, the country I was born and raised in is huge,” Cremaschi told the Miami Herald.

With Olympic talent spanning the state from Tallahassee to Miami, be sure to look out for these athletes who are bringing their hometown pride all the way to Paris.

Female Athletes:

Daniella Ramirez, Miami, Artistic Swimming @daniellaaramirezzz
Lily Williams, Tallahassee, Cycling @willy_lilliams

Adrienne Lyle, Wellington, Equestrian @adrienne.lyle

Laura Kraut, Wellington, Equestrian @laurakraut
click to enlarge Golfer Nelly Korda puts an Olympic gold medal under her front teeth
Nelly Korda bites her gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games victory ceremony.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Nelly Korda, Bradenton, Golf @nellykorda

Angelica Delgado, Miami, Judo @juji_angie

Tracy Otto, Plant City, Para Archery @tracy_otto

Gemma Wollenschlaeger, St. Augustine Beach, Para Rowing @gemmakate__

Dominique Stater, Miami, Sailing @dominique_stater
Erika Reineke, Fort Lauderdale, Sailing @erikarreineke

Dania Vizzi, Tampa, Shooting @daniavizzi

Mary Tucker, Sarasota, Shooting @m.tucker10.9
click to enlarge Skateboarder Poe Pinson rides on a street course in Minneapolis
Poe Pinson trains during practice for Women's Skate Street at the X Games Minneapolis 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo by Sean Haffey/Getty Images
Poe Pinson, Fernandina, Skateboarding @poepinson
Caroline Marks, Melbourne Beach, Surfing @caroline_markss

Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Swimming @emmaweyant
Kristina Teachout, Palm Beach, Taekwondo @kristinateachout

Coco Gauff, Delray Beach, Tennis @cocogauff

Danielle Collins, St. Petersburg, Tennis @danimalcollins

Aaliyah Butler, Fort Lauderdale, Track and Field @aaliyahbutler_48

Monae' Nichols, Lakeland, Track and Field @monaealiya

Tamari Davis, Gainesville, Track and Field @tamari.davis

Twanisha Terry, Miami, Track and Field @canonlybeme

 Ashleigh Johnson, Miami, Water Polo @ashleighjohnson

Male Athletes:

Joel Embiid, Monteverde, Basketball @joelembiid

Omari Jones, Orlando, Boxing @bangerputdempaws

Victor Montalvo, Kissimmee, Breaking @supamontalvo

Kent Farrington, Wellington, Equestrian @teamkpf

Marcus Orlob, Loxahatchee, Equestrian @marcus.orlob

Jenson Van Emburgh, Belleair Beach, Para Table Tennis @jens_vandy

Ben Davison, Inverness, Rowing @benn_d

Clark Dean, Sarasota, Rowing @clark_dean
Perry Baker, Daytona Beach, Rugby @pbake11

Markus Edegran, West Palm Beach, Sailing @markusedegran

Noah Lyons, Clearwater, Sailing @noahklyons
click to enlarge Soccer player Benjamin Cremaschi extends his arm out and points in celebration after scoring a goal
Benjamin Cremaschi after scoring a goal for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 3, 2024 in Charlotte.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Benjamin Cremaschi, Miami, Soccer @benjacreamaschi

Djordje Mihailovic, Jacksonville, Soccer @djordjemihailovic

Nathan Harriel, Oldsmar, Soccer @nathanharriel

Bobby Finke, Clearwater, Swimming @robertfinke

Caeleb Dressel, Orange Park, Swimming @caelebdressel

Ryan Murphy, Ponte Vedra Beach, Swimming @ryan_f_murphy
Austin Krajicek, Brandon, Tennis @austinrkrajicek
Donald Scott, Apopka, Track and Field @donaldscott_II

Erriyon Knighton, Tampa, Track and Field @erriyon.k

Jeremiah Davis, Lehigh Acres, Track and Field @_jaydxvis

Parker Valby, Tampa, Track and Field @parkervalby
