Video: Miami Police Officer Takes Down Carlos "CJ" Gimenez in Morton's Steakhouse Dustup

Days after a high-profile dustup between members of two Miami political families broke out during lunchtime at an upscale restaurant in downtown Coral Gables, police have released surveillance footage and 911 audio illustrating how the scene unfolded.
The footage from Wednesday, February 9, taken from three (1, 2, 3) city-owned closed-circuit cameras that captured the scene from three different angles, doesn't appear to show the alleged assault, in which Carlos "CJ" Gimenez, the son of U.S. Congressman and former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez, "struck" Miami City Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla on the "side of the head with an open hand" at Morton's the Steakhouse on Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile. But three videos released by the Coral Gables Police Department on Friday afternoon show aspects of the aftermath involving Gimenez and the Miami police officer who accompanied De la Portilla.
In the first clip, Gimenez is seen standing next to a table outside the restaurant apparently chatting with several people, then walking away with a friendly wave and receiving several in return. He strolls toward the inside of the restaurant, then reappears in another part of the frame one minute later with a man who seems to be trying to grab him.
The two appear to be talking to one another as they tussle as pedestrians and cars pass by on Ponce de Leon. (It was around this time that, according to the incident report, Gimenez told the man, "You're a City of Miami Police officer, you don't have jurisdiction here."
The plainclothes officer, whom the Miami Herald identified as Miami police detective Stanley Paul Noel, eventually tackles Gimenez to the ground, before the two exit the frame. Minutes later, a handful of police cars and at least 14 uniformed officers arrive.
Meantime, citizens were dialing 911, the audio from which the city also released Friday afternoon.
First call:
Dispatcher: 911 what is the address of your emergency
Caller: On the corner of Miracle Mile and Ponce
Dispatcher: What's the phone number you're calling me from in case we get disconnected? What is your name? What is going there?
Caller: Seems to be a police officer attempting to detain or arrest somebody but neither of them...nobody's wearing a uniform and like a fight is breaking out.
Dispatcher: Okay, huh, are you sure this is a police officer?
Caller: No, he said to the other guy he was but I don't see any...
Dispatcher: But he's not in uniform?
Caller: No, neither of them have uniforms on. They're both in street clothes. This is on the northeast corner by Morton's, on Miracle Mile.
Dispatcher: Okay, are they still there?
Caller: They're still there.
Dispatcher: Okay, give me one moment. Give me one moment.
Second call:
Dispatcher: Coral Gables 911 what is the address of your emergency?
Caller: It's 2333 Ponce de Leon Boulevard.
Dispatcher: Do you need police or fire rescue?
Caller: Police
Dispatcher: What's going on there sir?
Caller: So we had a commissioner here and somebody ran up to him, kind of assaulted him and we have another Coral Gables police officer here and he restrained him so he just needs some backup there.
Dispatcher: Okay, give me one moment. Okay, sir?
Caller: Okay, right on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Miracle Mile.
Dispatcher: Okay, give me one moment. And you said it's inside 2233 or outside?
Caller: Oh, seems there's a police officer arriving right now.
Dispatcher: Is it outside 233 or inside?
Caller: Outside.
Dispatcher: Okay. Okay, give me one moment. It's 2333, correct?
Caller: There's two officers on the scene already. Yep.
Dispatcher: Okay. Is it the two officers from Coral Gables police?
Caller: Yes. Coral Gables police are here.
Dispatcher: Okay okay, were they with the right person? Were they able to get to whoever...
Caller: So I can't see from this angle, but it seems like yes, they are. Everything's OK. There's like six police officers.
Gimenez, charged with a single count of simple battery, was later booked and spent Wednesday night at Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center. He was released Thursday morning on a $1,500 bond.