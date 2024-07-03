Video: Firefighters Help Zoo Miami Elephants Cool Down Amid Heat

Sweltering Miami heat has already sizzled above 90 degrees early this summer, testing the resolve of creatures big and small.



On July 2, Zoo Miami took a creative approach to cooling down their elephants while involving the local community.



In an effort to combat the effects of the high heat index and provide relief for the elephants, the zoo partnered with the Miami-Dade Fire Department for an elephant hose-down.



Video footage from Zoo Miami captures the zoo's Asian elephants soaking in water from multiple hoses, more than enough to drench the pachyderms, which typically weigh between 6,000 and 12,000 pounds. One of the elephants, Nellie, threw her trunk around while she basked in the cold-water bath.

A crowd surrounded Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Engine 57 crew, watching as the elephants received the pre-Fourth of July shower.



"This event is a novel experience for our elephants and is naturally enriching, making their day a little extra special! Water hoses are a great way to cool down in our Miami heat and lower their body temperature. They have the choice to walk away at any time," the zoo posted on social media.



The zoo is home to Nellie and another Asian elephant, Ongard, according to the facility's website.



"On especially hot days, these giant animals love to cool off by splashing around their pools of water and spraying themselves with their huge trunks," the zoo says.