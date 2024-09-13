Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Tyreek Hill Shows Black Boys "How Not to Act"

Isaac, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, shared his views on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after body-camera footage spread of Hill's detainment prior to the Dolphins' September 8 season opener. In his post two days later, Isaac suggested that Hill's interaction with Miami-Dade police should serve as a lesson for black youth on how not to behave during encounters with law enforcement.
"All love to Hill, thank God the situation ended peacefully. But this should be shown to every black boy on how not to act when being pulled over, respectfully 🙏🏽. It’s immature as Black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way!..." Isaac posted.
As New Times reported, Hill later reflected on the incident at a September 11 press conference, saying his maturity helped him handle the situation, expressing how his family has become his top priority.
All love to Hill, thank God the situation ended peacefully… but this should be shown to every black boy on how not to act when being pulled over, respectfully 🙏🏽. It’s immature as black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way! Especially when you’re of his… https://t.co/djtDinqJ4y— Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 10, 2024
"What I went through the other day, it happened at the right time in my life because of the way I've matured, the way I've been handling myself, you know, with my kids, stepping up as a father," Hill said.
Isaac's comments to the contrary sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.
One X user who defended Isaac's stance responded, "You're probably gonna catch a lot of heat for this perspective, but I agree 100%. Hill should have complied, kept his tinted window down, and taken responsibility for the stop. That said, the second officer overreacted and should face accountability as well."
Another disagreed, comparing drawing a comparison to excusing abusive behavior. "This is like telling a woman who was beaten by her man to just be respectful and he won't hit you," the response reads. "'We know men can't control themselves and how they are, so let's teach girls to walk on eggshells and protect their egos.' Zero accountability for those in power."
Agreed brother!— Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 10, 2024
Isaac replied, acknowledging police misconduct but stressing the need for personal accountability, particularly for public figures.
This is worlds away from— Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 11, 2024
"Cops overdid it! My point as a Black superstar sports figure and role model, Reek did the opposite of what we should teach our young men," Isaac wrote, adding that while police officers must be held accountable for their actions, Hill "would have sold 1 million jerseys if he said, 'What they did was excessive, but I gotta take responsibility for my attitude and actions as well.' How can we not agree on that[?]"
The conversation spread beyond X, with influencers, including Russell Drake, taking issue with Isaac's position. In an Instagram post, Drake, a motivational speaker, accused Isaac of using his platform as a Black man to justify the excessive force used by Miami police against Hill while failing to speak out on other issues affecting the Black community. He also highlighted Isaac's popularity among conservative circles, and his Christianity-centered shoe line.
As the discussion continues in the court of public opinion, there's still no word from the Miami-Dade Police Department regarding its internal affairs investigation into the incident.
Motorcycle officer Danny Torres remains on administrative leave pending the outcome.