Cop Who Cuffed Tyreek Hill Is a Motorcycle Club Member and a DJ

In body-cam footage the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD released late on Monday, Torres is recognizable as the tattooed officer wearing long black compression sleeves beneath his short-sleeved uniform shirt.
On Tuesday, the MDPD identified Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, as the officer placed on administrative leave while the internal investigation unfolds.
Gunfighters Motorcycle Club, a DJ Side Gig, and a Serious Injury
A review of Torres' internet presence, including his personal Facebook page, reveals that the veteran motorcycle cop is an avid biker and DJs on the side under the name DJ DNO.
Though Torres revised his Facebook profile even as this post went live, it remains filled with photos of Torres and motorcycles, many of them in connection with the Florida chapter of a group called the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club.
In one photo, shot in black and white, Torres wears a sleeveless leather jacket with patches identifying him as "Peacemaker," "Dano," and "President."
On its website, Gunfighters states that it was established on December 10, 2005, and describes the club as "a national and International law enforcement motorcycle club. Our membership consists of active and retired law enforcement officers who are in good standing with their respective agencies and/or have retired honorably.
"We abide by the laws set forth by the United States Constitution and the laws of our international chapters in which we reside," the description continues. "We are not 1%ers, nor are we a territorial organization. We wear our bottom rockers to signify the State/Country we call home."
According to the website, the club's Florida "Peacemaker" chapter was founded on January 1, 2018.
South Florida Police Benevolent Association (SFBA), the union that represents the MDPD.
Torres is listed as a representative of the SFBA.
A Problematic Traffic Stop and Its Aftermath
"When we tell you to do something, you do it," Torres screamed at the wide receiver. "You understand? Not what you want but what we tell you. You are a little fucking confused.... Stop crying."
The nearly 30-minute traffic stop began after a member of the MDPD motorcycle patrol pulled Hill over for allegedly speeding as he and others were arriving for the Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the incident unfolded, body-cam footage and bystander videos show Torres pushing Hill to the ground to get him to sit on the curb as Hill protests that he recently had knee surgery.
"Really, what a coincidence," Torres responds. "Did you have surgery in your ears when we told you to put your window down?"
When one of Hill's teammates, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell, arrived at the scene, Torres shouted at him as well and later placed him in handcuffs.
Following the release of the body-cam footage, the Dolphins released a statement during the police department to take "strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior."
"We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday's game," the statement read. "It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did."