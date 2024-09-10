 Danny Torres: Cop Who Handcuffed Tyreek Hill Linked to Motorcycle Club | Miami New Times
Cop Who Cuffed Tyreek Hill Is a Motorcycle Club Member and a DJ

Veteran Miami-Dade police officer Danny Torres is also a DJ and belongs to the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club.
September 10, 2024
Miami-Dade police officer Danny Torres (right, with neck tattoos) has been placed on administrative leave following an incident during a traffic stop of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Miami-Dade police officer Danny Torres (right, with neck tattoos) has been placed on administrative leave following an incident during a traffic stop of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
The Miami-Dade police officer who hauled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of his sports car and took him facedown to the pavement on Sunday morning has been identified as Danny Torres.

In body-cam footage the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD released late on Monday, Torres is recognizable as the tattooed officer wearing long black compression sleeves beneath his short-sleeved uniform shirt.

On Tuesday, the MDPD identified Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, as the officer placed on administrative leave while the internal investigation unfolds.
click to enlarge
Screenshot via Facebook

Gunfighters Motorcycle Club, a DJ Side Gig, and a Serious Injury

A review of Torres' internet presence, including his personal Facebook page, reveals that the veteran motorcycle cop is an avid biker and DJs on the side under the name DJ DNO.

click to enlarge
Screenshot via Facebook
Photos from Torres' Threads account indicate that he has worked as a DJ for the police department.

Though Torres revised his Facebook profile even as this post went live, it remains filled with photos of Torres and motorcycles, many of them in connection with the Florida chapter of a group called the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club.

In one photo, shot in black and white, Torres wears a sleeveless leather jacket with patches identifying him as "Peacemaker," "Dano," and "President."

On its website, Gunfighters states that it was established on December 10, 2005, and describes the club as "a national and International law enforcement motorcycle club. Our membership consists of active and retired law enforcement officers who are in good standing with their respective agencies and/or have retired honorably.

"We abide by the laws set forth by the United States Constitution and the laws of our international chapters in which we reside," the description continues. "We are not 1%ers, nor are we a territorial organization. We wear our bottom rockers to signify the State/Country we call home."

According to the website, the club's Florida "Peacemaker" chapter was founded on January 1, 2018.
click to enlarge Danny Torress posing on his blue Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Screenshot via Facebook
While on duty in November 2020, Torres was involved in a traffic accident that left him critically injured and in a coma for a month, according to a GoFundMe page that raised nearly $25,000 and posts from the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (SFBA), the union that represents the MDPD.

Torres is listed as a representative of the SFBA.

A Problematic Traffic Stop and Its Aftermath

click to enlarge Danny Torres kissing a woman. His neck tattoo is featured.
Screenshot via Facebook
Body-cam footage shows Torres turn aggressive when Hill failed to comply with a fellow officer's demands to keep his window rolled down during the traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium. Torres then stepped in and pulled Hill out of the car. After Torres and another officer took Hill facedown to the pavement, Torres knelt on his back as his partner handcuffed him.

"When we tell you to do something, you do it," Torres screamed at the wide receiver. "You understand? Not what you want but what we tell you. You are a little fucking confused.... Stop crying."

The nearly 30-minute traffic stop began after a member of the MDPD motorcycle patrol pulled Hill over for allegedly speeding as he and others were arriving for the Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the incident unfolded, body-cam footage and bystander videos show Torres pushing Hill to the ground to get him to sit on the curb as Hill protests that he recently had knee surgery.

"Really, what a coincidence," Torres responds. "Did you have surgery in your ears when we told you to put your window down?"

When one of Hill's teammates, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell, arrived at the scene, Torres shouted at him as well and later placed him in handcuffs.
click to enlarge
Screenshot via Facebook
"If you don't leave, I am going to take you to jail," Torres can be heard yelling at Campbell.

Following the release of the body-cam footage, the Dolphins released a statement during the police department to take "strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior."

"We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, and Jonnu Smith by police officers before yesterday's game," the statement read. "It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did."


Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.

